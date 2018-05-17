FOX NEWS FIRST: Mueller Russia probe hits 1-year anniversary; Giuliani says Mueller 'has nothing' on Trump

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Robert Mueller's Russia collusion investigation hits the one-year mark Thursday; Republicans call for the probe to end, while Democrats argue the special counsel should be allowed to complete his work

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Rudy Giuliani says Mueller 'has nothing' on President Trump and that it's time for him to 'wrap up' the investigation

Trump's newly filed financial disclosure form includes confirmation that he reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for 'unspecified expenses' that apparently included the Stormy Daniels hush money

Trump praises 'rebellion' against California's immigration policies in roundtable discussion with state lawmakers opposed to the state's sanctuary laws

South Korean officials reportedly urge North Korea to stick to denuclearization agreements

THE LEAD STORY - ROBERT MUELLER'S RUSSIA PROBE, YEAR ONE: The long and winding special counsel Russia investigation that President Trump has routinely decried as a “witch hunt” hit the one-year mark on Thursday, giving Trump’s legal team an opening to renew criticism of the probe’s focus and its investigators ... Legal team member Rudy Giuliani told Fox News on Wednesday that Mueller already has assured them the president can't be indicted. And he said earlier this week that the president's lawyers would use the "anniversary" to double down on calls to wrap up the investigation. Expect vocal reminders from the president's team Thursday that the past year has yielded no collusion-related charges.

'INGRAHAM ANGLE' EXCLUSIVE: GIULIANI SAYS MUELLER SHOULD END PROBE TODAY: President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Wednesday night that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should wrap up his investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, saying that Mueller "has nothing." ... "It's been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing," Giuliani said, "which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview."

Giuliani spoke to Ingraham the same day he said that Mueller told Trump's legal team he would follow Justice Department guidelines and not indict the sitting president. "They have only exculpatory information about us," he said. "I've been through the documents. So it's about time to get the darn thing over with. It's about time to say, 'Enough. We've tortured this president enough.'" Giuliani said the president's legal team wants Mueller's investigators to "tell us what you have to get from an interview that you don't already have, because he has all the facts to make a decision.

Trump Tower meeting transcripts: Donald Jr., Russia lawyer downplay session, rip 'apocalyptic Hollywood' narrative

Judge Napolitano on 'political justice' at DOJ: They prosecuted Roger Clemens, but not James Clapper

SINGLE LINE CONFIRMATION: President Trump’s newly filed financial disclosure form includes confirmation that the president reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen last year for unspecified “expenses” – apparently the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election ... The single line, included at the bottom of a page in the middle of the latest financial report, helps explain why Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani publicly acknowledged the payment for the first time earlier this month, during a Fox News interview.

At the time, Giuliani told host Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed Cohen the $130,000 he paid to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. While Trump has denied the underlying allegations, a source told Fox News on Wednesday that Giuliani came forward regarding the payment because he knew it would be in the next financial disclosure report to the Office of Government Ethics.

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti being investigated by California State Bar

TRUMP-ENDORSED 'REBELLION': President Trump praised local California leaders for standing up to “deadly and unconstitutional sanctuary state laws” and hailed what he called a “rebellion” against the state’s immigration policies ... “Each of you has bravely resisted California’s deadly and unconstitutional sanctuary state laws,” Trump said at the White House roundtable of local officials on the issue. “You’ve gone through a lot, too, although it’s become quite popular what you do.” The roundtable featured a number of California Republican lawmakers and law enforcement officials who have pushed back against the state’s sanctuary laws which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown was unimpressed by the roundtable and accused Trump of lying about what is going on in California.

IS A DEAL A DEAL WITH NORTH KOREA? - A day after North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with their southern neighbor, South Korean officials urged them to carry out the denuclearization agreements made during their historic summit last month, Yonhap News reported ...

The remarks from the south came from their National Security Council (NSC) which met on Thursday, the report said, during which they talked about “future steps” regarding the called off meeting. Following the meeting in late April, a joint announcement from the two Koreas said that they would strive for a “nuclear-free Korean Peninsula” and try to officially end the Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the historic summit.

DON'T 'PLAY' TRUMP: "If you're not serious about doing a deal with the president -- if you're not serious about giving up nukes for a better life, don't meet with the president. If you try to play him, we're going to have a war and you're going to lose it." – Sen. Lindsey Graham, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," warning North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un against canceling a planned summit with President Trump. WATCH

THE LOOPHOLE PROBLEM: "Congress has to take this seriously." – Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan, on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," calling on Congress to fix the provisions that are allowing illegal immigrants detained by authorities to escape into relative obscurity in the country. WATCH

1954: The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its unanimous Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision, which holds that racially segregated public schools are inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.

1875: The first Kentucky Derby is run; the winner is Aristides, ridden by Oliver Lewis.

1792: New York Stock Exchange has its beginnings as a group of brokers meet under a tree on Wall Street and sign the Buttonwood Agreement.

