Giuliani says Mueller 'has all the facts ... and he has nothing' on Trump

President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Wednesday night that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should wrap up his investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, saying that Mueller "has nothing."

"It's been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing," Giuliani said, "which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview."

Giuliani spoke to Ingraham the same day he said that Mueller told Trump's legal team he would follow Justice Department guidelines and not indict the sitting president.

"They have only exculpatory information about us," he said. "I've been through the documents. So it's about time to get the darn thing over with. It's about time to say, 'Enough. We've tortured this president enough.'

Giuliani said the president's legal team wants Mueller's investigators to "tell us what you have to get from an interview that you don't already have, because he has all the facts to make a decision.

MUELLER TOLD TRUMP LEGAL TEAM HE WILL NOT INDICT THE PRESIDENT, GIULIANI TELLS FOX NEWS

"We're trying to get him to end this," the former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor said of Mueller. "This is not good for the American people [and] the special counsel’s office doesn’t seem to have that sort of understanding that they’re interfering with things that are much bigger than them or us."

Giuliani added that he is ready to challenge any report issued by Mueller and his team.

"I think that they have the facts on which they can write their report," Giuliani said before issuing a challenge to the special prosecutor: "If you're going to write a fair report, fine, write it. If you're going to write an unfair report, write it and we will combat it.

"We are ready to rip it apart."

Giuliani also reacted to Trump's newly filed disclosure form, which confirms that the president reimbursed his personnel attorney, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. Giuliani initially told Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this month that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

TRUMP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE INCLUDES MICHAEL COHEN PAYMENT

"The president was fully aware of it, and endorsed the strategy," Giuliani said of his disclosure to Hannity. "We wouldn’t do it without him. He's the client after all and has tremendous judgment about things like this."

Giuliani added that the disclosure to the Office of Government Ethics "vindicates our original strategy," but added that he didn't think the payment should have been made public in the first place.

"I think it was an expenditure that had to be reimbursed," Giuliani said. "They say it's a liability ... I don't agree that it's a liability because I know the nature of it, [but] it doesn't matter at this point."

Cohen is the subject of a criminal investigation by federal authorities in New York and FBI agents raided his office, apartment and hotel room last month. Giuliani told Ingraham Wednesday that the Cohen case did not concern Trump's legal team.

"Not a lick. We’re completely uninvolved in that. We've gotten assurances that we're not involved with it," he said. "It's only about Mueller getting the darn thing over with and he owes that to the American people."