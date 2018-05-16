Ten children removed from filthy California home were waterboarded, hit with crossbows and BBs, prosecutors say

Ten children removed from a filthy California home in late March were waterboarded and hit with crossbows, among other violent acts, Solano County prosecutors said Wednesday.

The allegations were part of prosecutors' attempt to have the children's mother Ina Rogers' bail increased after she was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested her husband Jonathan Allen on Friday and booked him on nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

In the filed report, Deputy District Attorney Veronic Juarez said Rogers assisted in the abuse of her children and persuaded them not to say anything as a means to protect Allen.

Rogers didn't enter a plea when she appeared in court and the judge set her bond at $495,000, saying that she continued to pose a danger to her children.

Both Rogers and Allen have denied the accusations against them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.