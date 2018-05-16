Expand / Collapse search
Michael Goodwin: Cynthia Nixon's selective outrage could kill her career

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter to announce her plan to run for New York governor. The actress will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in September. Video

Cynthia Nixon is new to politics, but she’s already skilled at some of its customs. That’s not a compliment.

Nixon’s Tuesday vow that she would appoint a Moreland Commission to investigate Albany corruption on Day One of her administration was a clever zinger aimed at her primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was a sharp reminder of Cuomo’s disastrous fumble of a similar promise in his first term.

After repeatedly vowing to appoint a Moreland Commission, and then pulling back, Cuomo finally went forward in June 2013. He stocked the team with seasoned law enforcement officials and gave it sweeping powers.

When I asked him then whether he was seriously committed to a thorough excavation of the capital rot, the governor responded firmly, “As serious as a heart attack.”

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.