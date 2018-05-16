Senate panel releases transcripts on Trump Tower meeting

The Senate Judiciary Committee has released transcripts of interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and others regarding his meeting in 2016 with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

The documents cover more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with those connected to the controversial meeting that, when it was revealed, fueled allegations of Trump campaign coordination with Russia.

CLICK TO VIEW THE DOCUMENTS

Trump Jr. deflected multiple questions during the interview, including whether he discussed the Russia probe with his father. According to the transcripts, Trump Jr. also said he didn't think there was anything wrong with attending the Trump Tower meeting in which he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“Americans rightly have many questions about this meeting, and today, we are releasing the transcripts and exhibits from interviews we’ve conducted to allow the public to know what we know," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement. "These materials, taken in their entirety, provide the most complete public picture of the events surrounding the meeting to date. Americans can now review this unfiltered information and arrive at their own conclusions.”

The meeting is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.