South Korean officials urge North Korea to stick to denuclearization agreements, report says

A day after North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with their southern neighbor, South Korean officials urged them to carry out the denuclearization agreements made during their historic summit last month, Yonhap News reported.

The remarks from the south came from their National Security Council (NSC) which met on Thursday, the report said, during which they talked about “future steps” regarding the called off meeting.

"Members of the NSC standing committee discussed future steps in regard to North Korea's decision to postpone the high-level South-North dialogue scheduled for May 16,” the presidential office said, according to Yonhap. “While reaffirming their stance that the Panmunjom Declaration reached at the April 27 South-North Korea summit must be carried out without any disruption, the members agreed to continue consulting with the North side to hold the high-level talks at an early date."

Following the meeting in late April, a joint announcement from the two Koreas said that they would strive for a “nuclear-free Korean Peninsula” and try to officially end the Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the historic summit, during which Kim crossed the border into the south. It was the first time that a member of the Kim dynasty had done so since 1953.

Officials from the countries were set to come together again on the south side of Panmunjom on Wednesday, Yonhap reported, but that meeting was scrapped by North Korea, which cited American military drills with South Korea for the cancellation.

The rogue nation also reportedly threated to cancel an upcoming summit between President Trump and Kim on June 12 in Singapore.

Regarding that meeting, which would be the first ever between a U.S. president and North Korean leader, the NSC said they would facilitate communications between the two countries to ensure that the summit would “be held successfully under the spirit of mutual respect,” according to Yonhap News.

"The standing committee members decided to closely coordinate the countries' positions through various channels between South Korea and the United States and the South and the North so the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit will be held successfully under the spirit of mutual respect," a news release said.

