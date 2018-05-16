Meghan Markle's half-sister reportedly hospitalized after encounter with paparazzi

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, has reportedly been hospitalized after a confrontation with paparazzi in Florida.

According to TMZ, Grant’s boyfriend, Mark, claims they were driving together near a toll booth when a paparazzi photographer veered his or her vehicle in front of them to try to get a clear shot. Mark allegedly swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the photographer and hit a concrete barrier.

Grant, who has MS, reportedly hit the windshield and fell to the floor mat where she was unable to lift herself back up. He claims that her foot was twisted backwards and she had to be driven to the nearest E.R. where doctors are treating her.

The photographer allegedly fled the scene.

The news comes just days before Grant’s half-sister is set to marry Prince Harry at the highly anticipated royal wedding on Saturday. As previously reported, Grant has been turning the traditional British occasion into a bit of a media circus by airing the family’s dirty laundry in the public eye.

Most notably, she recently took the blame for Markle’s father, Thomas, participating in staged paparazzi photos designed to improve his image. This prompted Thomas to flip flop on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding. Ultimately, he was forced to undergo heart surgery on Wednesday and must remain on bedrest.

Now it seems that Grant too is going to be in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time. She, however, did not receive an invite to the royal wedding on Saturday and hasn’t been shy about making the bad blood between them public.