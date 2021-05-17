Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states."

But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."

And Biden, in remarks from the White House , also announced that the U.S. will share millions more doses of coronavirus vaccines with other countries around the world.

The president highlighted that "deaths are down from COVID by 81%," which he said was "their lowest level since April of 2020."

But he cautioned that "I can’t promise that will continue this way. We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that may flareups could occur. But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them."

And the president warned that "if they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates, may see this progress, reversed. Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses, but others may not be if you're not vaccinated."

Biden’s income dropped in 2020 as he campaigned for president

President Biden experienced a decline in income as he campaigned for, and assumed, the presidency during tax year 2020 .

The president and the First Lady reported adjusted gross income of $607,336 in 2020, the White House said in a statement on Monday. They paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 percent.

They donated 5.1% of their total income to 10 charities.

The Bidens reported AGI of about $985,000 the year prior.

As previously reported by FOX Business , Biden and his wife earned about $15 million in the two years after they left the White House following Biden's term as vice president. The Bidens’ total income was $11 million in 2017 and about $4.6 million in 2018.

Donald Trump made no secret that he lost out on income during his tenure in the Oval Office.

In 2019 , for example, the former president estimated that it had cost him anywhere between $2 billion and $5 billion to serve as president.

"I would've made a fortune if I just ran my business – I was doing it really well," Trump said at the time.

CNN's Don Lemon panned for 'desperate' publicity stunt after suggesting he was leaving network

CNN anchor Don Lemon is being panned over what critics described as a publicity stunt about his future at the network.

On Friday, Lemon repeatedly teased a major announcement he was going to make on "CNN Tonight," even hinting that whatever he announced would be the "end of an era."

Before closing his show, Lemon told viewers that "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" was abruptly ending.

"It's been really, really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’" Lemon said. "So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’ But changes are coming. And I will fill you in."

The announcement sparked a wild response on social media with both fans and critics sounding the alarm of what he strongly suggested was a sudden departure from the liberal network.

Shortly after, Lemon took to Twitter and assured his viewers that he was not leaving CNN.

"Everybody, calm down," Lemon said. "I didn't say I was leaving CNN, I just said that it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’"

He added, "You'll have to tune in on Monday at 10 o'clock to see."

