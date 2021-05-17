Mets' Kevin Pillar gets hit in the face by a pitch, social media reacts to scary scene

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar faced a scary moment during the team's game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

In the top of the seventh inning, Pillar came up to bat with the bases loaded and quickly fell behind 1-2 in the count with two outs. On the very next pitch, Braves pitcher Jacob Webb let the ball get away from him, and it drilled Pillar in the face.

Pillar fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his face. As he tried crawling, blood poured out of his nose, and Mets trainers ran to give him attention. Players showed frightening reactions on the field, and fans watching the game reacted on social media.

At the end of the seventh inning, the Mets held a 2-0 lead over the Braves.