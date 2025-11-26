Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: School grapples with ‘whiteness,’ OnlyFans lecture, Thanksgiving turmoil

Chicago schools blow millions on travel while students can't read, more violent threats appear on midwestern campus

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Demonstrators in Michigan protest Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

Protesters in Michigan rally against President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI policies, denouncing federal rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. (Getty Images/Dominic Gwinn)

'END THIS NONSENSE:' University site warns of a 'whiteness pandemic,' urges White parents to 're-educate'

‘DAY OF MOURNING’: Universities, school districts nationwide call for 'decolonizing' Thanksgiving

HOT TOPIC: OnlyFans star preaches to university students as professor says 'manifestation worked’

The University of Washington next to content creator Ari Kytsya.

A University of Washington professor invited OnlyFans creator Ari Kytsya to speak to her human sexuality class. (Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Main Character / Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

‘SAD COMMENTARY:’ Chicago public schools blow millions on travel expenses while students can't read at grade level

LESSON NOT LEARNED: Teacher who called Charlie Kirk 'piece of garbage' set to return to classroom after suspension

‘DO SOMETHING:’ Assistant high school principal and brother planned violence against ICE agents, police say

STREET SHOCK: Students find more violent imagery near university campus after anti-ICE displays probed

Violent images photographed near University of Wisonsin-Madison

Signs reading "the only good fascist is a dead fascist" and "speak their language" adorned with violent imagery were photographed near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on November 2025.  (Courtesy: Aiden Wirth)

'INSANE ASYLUM:' Uncovered docs show top teachers union guiding gender transitions, bashing conservatives

‘STUNNED:' School district admits 'mistake' after adding 'does not endorse' disclaimer to Constitution pamphlet

NEW COURSE: First historically Black university tells Trump admin about desire to participate in academic compact

