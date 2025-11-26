Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: School grapples with ‘whiteness,’ OnlyFans lecture, Thanksgiving turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'END THIS NONSENSE:' University site warns of a 'whiteness pandemic,' urges White parents to 're-educate'

‘DAY OF MOURNING’: Universities, school districts nationwide call for 'decolonizing' Thanksgiving

HOT TOPIC: OnlyFans star preaches to university students as professor says 'manifestation worked’

SIGN UP TO GET THE CAMPUS RADICALS NEWSLETTER

‘SAD COMMENTARY:’ Chicago public schools blow millions on travel expenses while students can't read at grade level

LESSON NOT LEARNED: Teacher who called Charlie Kirk 'piece of garbage' set to return to classroom after suspension

‘DO SOMETHING:’ Assistant high school principal and brother planned violence against ICE agents, police say

STREET SHOCK: Students find more violent imagery near university campus after anti-ICE displays probed

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

'INSANE ASYLUM:' Uncovered docs show top teachers union guiding gender transitions, bashing conservatives

‘STUNNED:' School district admits 'mistake' after adding 'does not endorse' disclaimer to Constitution pamphlet

NEW COURSE: First historically Black university tells Trump admin about desire to participate in academic compact