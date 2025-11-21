Assistant high school principal and brother allegedly planned violence against ICE agents: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school assistant principal in Virginia and his brother are accused of threatening violence against ICE agents and local police officers.

According to court documents, an off-duty Norfolk Police Department officer overheard John Bennett and Mark Bennett at a Virginia Beach restaurant discussing the alleged threats, saying they "needed to do something about" ICE agents "kidnapping individuals," according to WVEC. John Bennett is the assistant principal at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach.

The off-duty police officer allegedly overheard the two brothers while eating at a pho restaurant on Nov. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Mark Bennett said he was planning on flying to Las Vegas where he'd meet with "like-minded individuals" and come back with "enforcement ideas and plans."

BIDEN-ERA 'UNVETTED' IMMIGRANTS NABBED AFTER VIRGINIA HIGHWAY GUNFIRE AS BORDER DEBATE HITS GOVERNOR'S RACE

The two brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

Mark Bennett also said he recently bought an assault rifle as it can fire rounds that would pierce through body armor, then said he wanted to "go hunting," according to prosecutors.

Mark Bennett allegedly said he bought the assault rifle because "it utilizes the explosive rounds that are needed to penetrate the vests," according to WTKR.

John Bennett allegedly expressed support of Mark's ideas and was interested in going to Las Vegas as well.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools told the news outlet that John Bennett is employed at the school district, where he has worked since 2009. While the school district wouldn't comment on the allegations, a spokesperson said he is on leave from Kempsville High School.

FEDS CHARGE ‘KEYBOARD WARRIORS’ WHO THREATENED ICE DEPORTATION OFFICER AND WIFE ON INSTAGRAM

Attorneys for the suspects said Mark Bennett went to Las Vegas for a Formula 1 race, where he met up with his two sons. The defense attorneys said Mark Bennett was arrested at the Norfolk International Airport.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate called the allegations "incredibly alarming."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grateful this information was brought to our attention. VBPD was able to work with various law enforcement agencies to assess the credibility of the information, leading to today’s arrests, ensuring the safety of both our law enforcement community and the public at large," Neudigate said.

The Bennett brothers were granted bond, but can't talk to each other, cannot have guns and must stay at their home with a GPS tracker.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bennett's attorneys and Virginia Beach City Public Schools for comment.