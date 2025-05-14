Expand / Collapse search
Veterans

Florida nonprofit helps cut veteran suicide rates by 25% with community-based approach

A Florida nonprofit trains volunteers to recognize warning signs and connect veterans with life-saving resources

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Florida veteran nonprofit sees best-in-state suicide reductions Video

Florida veteran nonprofit sees best-in-state suicide reductions

The Fire Watch Executive Director and Navy veteran Nick Howland discusses the impact of the nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran suicide by providing free suicide intervention training. (Fox News Digital) 

A Florida-based nonprofit is tackling veteran suicide by connecting community members and holding fast that the crisis American vets are facing is preventable.

The Fire Watch operates on three premises: that suicide is preventable, that timely connection to resources can save lives, and that communities must play an active role in prevention. 

"It takes the community to get involved in suicide prevention," Executive Director Nick Howland told Fox News Digital.

After seeing impressive results, The Fire Watch is hoping to take its regional organization nationwide with an approach that tackles veteran suicide differently with treatment-focused efforts and local engagement. 

'DOWN TO ZERO': VETERAN SUICIDE CRISIS TARGETED IN VA BILL BY BIPARTISAN HOUSE COALITION

combat veteran u.s. army

A U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran attends a Memorial Day event at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.  (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

At the heart of The Fire Watch’s strategy is the "Watch Stander" program, modeled after CPR training. 

In a concise 30-to-45-minute session, volunteers learn to recognize warning signs, ask direct questions, validate the veterans' experience, and expedite referral to services—summarized by the acronym SAVE. 

"Like CPR doesn’t train you to be a paramedic, our training doesn’t turn you into a clinician," Howland said. "It trains you to notice the change and sound the alarm for help." 

The Fire Watch volunteers in front of a table advertising the nonprofit's work

Executive Director Nick Howland helped launch The Fire Watch, which was created in late 2019. (The Fire Watch)

    Modeled after CPR, The Fire Watch effort is the first of its kind in the country. (The Fire Watch)

    The Fire Watch estimates that there has been a 25% reduction in veteran suicides in Northeast Florida from 2019 - 2023. (The Fire Watch)

    The Fire Watch is Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. (The Fire Watch)

Each Watch Stander leaves with a wallet card, wristband, and sticker as reminders of critical red flags—expressions of self-harm, substance abuse, reckless behavior, or giving away possessions—and the simple steps to get someone to help.

The nonprofit works in tandem with the state's veteran affairs offices and connects veterans with counseling services.

Since its inception in Northeast Florida, The Fire Watch has tracked dramatic reductions in veteran suicides. 

After recording 81 veteran deaths by suicide in 2019, Howland set an audacious goal: cut that number by at least 25% for three consecutive years. 

TRUMP TO BUILD NATIONAL CENTER FOR HOMELESS VETERANS WITH FUNDS PREVIOUSLY SEND ON HOUSING ILLEGAL ALIENS

As of the latest data released May 1, veteran suicides in the region fell to 61 in 2023—25% below the 2019 baseline for the fourth straight year. 

Statewide, veteran suicides are down 5%, and in areas where The Fire Watch has a foothold (Northeast Florida, South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Escambia County), the decline has been 12%, compared to just 2% elsewhere in the Sunshine State.

"Where we're building our network of community members who care, who get veterans to the help they need, veteran suicidality is decreasing," he said. "It's remarkable." 

A trainer teachers to a group of volunteers learning about the nonprofit.

A trainer shares the mission of The Fire Watch with a group of volunteers learning about the nonprofit. The Fire Watch has 9,074 Watch Standers as of May 2025. (The Fire Watch)

For volunteers like Ryan Haczynski, the program’s impact is deeply personal. After losing a Vietnam veteran friend to suicide in late 2022, Haczynski searched for a way to honor his memory and prevent further loss. 

"I didn’t recognize the signs," he reflected, telling Fox News Digital that his friend had even asked him to be the executor of his will just weeks before his death. 

Following the vet's suicide, Haczynski's online search led him into Watch Stander and Ambassador trainings, where he has since certified others and even helped arrange a proper military funeral for his friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haczynski now uses every community interaction to check in on veterans, validate their experiences, and point them to Fire Watch’s free 24/7 crisis resources.

"We want to give back, we want to help, especially people who have done so much [for our country] to go and serve us," he said.

Learn more about The Fire Watch at thefirewatch.org.

