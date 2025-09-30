Federal shutdown begins as Trump warns Democrats of 'irreversible' consequences and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Federal shutdown begins as Trump warns Democrats of 'irreversible' consequences

2. GOP pressures Dems for 'grinding America to a halt' over shutdown

3. Trump says government may dismiss workers permanently after shutdown

MAJOR HEADLINES

LAWYER UP – Charlie Kirk assassination suspect's expanded defense team includes Menendez brother's former attorney. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY SWEEP – Oklahoma troopers catch 120 migrants driving 80,000-pound trucks in border sting. Continue reading …

EXPOSED – Biden's cheat sheets featured photos of Clinton, Schumer for major events. Continue reading …

NEW ERA – Department of War Secretary Hegseth unveils sweeping military overhaul. Continue reading …

DIGITAL DARKNESS – Taliban plunges Afghanistan into darkness as UN issues urgent warning. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SENATE SHOWDOWN – Yelling match breaks out in Senate hearing with former Biden official over ‘two spirit’ safe spaces. Continue reading …

DODGING QUESTIONS – Democrats silent about illegal alien registered to vote in blue state. Continue reading …

‘ONE LAST CHANCE’ – Lawmakers reveal how Adams' abrupt campaign exit impacts NYC mayoral race. Continue reading …

NEXT LEADER? – Dem gubernatorial candidate slammed as the 'Kamala Harris of New Jersey' as election slides into home stretch. Continue reading …

MEDIA

DEFIANT RESPONSE – Chicago mayor fumes as feds swoop in on Venezuelan gang members in his city. Continue reading …

NATION DIVIDED – Rogan shocked by progressives' reaction to Charlie Kirk's public death. Continue reading …

GET TRUMPED – Sinaloa cartel boss says recent administration’s border crackdown hurts operations. Continue reading …

UNEARTHED TWEETS – Reporter who called Trump 'racist' now covering his presidency at major outlet. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – Let's teach our kids why America is worth fighting for. Continue reading …

COREY DEANGELIS – Randi Weingarten gives teachers good advice for once. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

CRACKED THE CODE – World’s oldest woman lived to 117 thanks to healthy aging secrets. Continue reading …

SKY-HIGH RECORD – World's tallest bridge opens, cuts 2-hour mountain journey to just 2 minutes. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fizzy favorites and notable newspapers. Take the quiz here …

LOST LEGACY – Museum's bracelet theft joins list of priceless artifacts stolen and destroyed worldwide. Continue reading …

CANCER PROTECTION – Link between GLP-1 and reduced cancer risk ‘not surprising,’ says expert. See video …

WATCH

NEWT GINGRICH – Schumer and Jeffries are totally out of touch with America. See video …

TOMI LAHREN – Trump knows how to have fun while running the country. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown on how a new drug pricing deal could cut Medicaid costs and reshape prescription transparency. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













