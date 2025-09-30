Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect's expanded defense team includes Menendez brother's former attorney

Defense lawyers Michael Burt and Richard Novak join Tyler Robinson case

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
'Certainly possible' Charlie Kirk suspect could face more charges, Utah County DA says Video

'Certainly possible' Charlie Kirk suspect could face more charges, Utah County DA says

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray details the charges facing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah — A Utah court has finalized the legal team behind suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson, adding two seasoned California defense attorneys to back his Utah lawyer, Kathy Nester.

They are Michael Burt, of San Francisco, and Richard Novak, of Pasadena, who were both granted permission by the court to appear on Robinson's behalf at his latest hearing Monday.

"In a case like this, many lawyers will shy away from the defense due to the notoriety," said Mark Geragos, one of the country's leading defense attorneys. "That is actually the exact wrong instinct and contrary to your duty as a lawyer, which is to zealously defend and not be dissuaded by those things."

One of those attorneys, Burt, has almost five decades of experience as a criminal defense lawyer.

WHO IS TYLER ROBINSON? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK'S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN

Lawyer Michael Burt in court with Lyle Menendez in 1994.

Lyle Menendez, one of two brothers accused in the shotgun murder of their wealthy parents, sits in court as a judge declares a mistrial in the case, Jan. 28, 1994. The jury was deadlocked in the case, mirroring the trial outcome of younger brother Erik. At left is Lyle's attorney, Michael Burt. They were later retried and convicted. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)

He defended Joseph "Lyle" Menendez during the Menendez brothers’ first trial in 1993, before Geragos joined their legal team. It ended in a mistrial. They were convicted at their second trial, but scored major victories earlier this year when a Los Angeles judge reduced their sentences, putting the possibility of parole on the table for the first time — in large part due to Geragos, who is still working their case.

While he never worked with them, he said he has known of both of Robinson's new attorneys for years.

Burt has 47 years of trial experience, according to court documents, all of which came as a defense lawyer. He has tried more than fifty cases, including death penalty cases in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania, according to a declaration he filed with Utah's Fourth District Court over the weekend. And he's been designated a federal "learned counsel," a special qualification for defense lawyers who work on capital cases in federal court.

UTAH PROSECUTORS PREPARE POTENTIAL DEATH PENALTY CASE AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK SUSPECT TYLER JAMES ROBINSON

Tyler Robinson's attorneys standing together as they greet the court during a hearing without him present

Defense attorneys Richard G. Novak, left, Michael N. Burt, and Kathryn Nester who are representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, appear at a waiver hearing in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.  (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

Novak has been practicing law since 1990, with a focus on criminal defense for the past 20 years, according to his own declaration. He's worked more than two-dozen capital cases in federal court and in the state of California and is also a learned counsel.

Nester is one of Utah’s leading defense lawyers and worked for the Obama administration on an advisory board for convicts seeking clemency.

Her major clients include Kouri Richins, a Utah mom accused of murdering her husband before writing a children’s book about dealing with grief; and Lyle Jeffs, a leader of an offshoot sect of Mormonism who pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud and money laundering after fleeing from house arrest while awaiting trial.

Lawyer Kathryn Nester in court with Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, speaks to her attorney, Kathy Nester, during a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo via Pool)

WHO IS KATHRYN NESTER, CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT TYLER ROBINSON’S ATTORNEY?

During Monday's hearing for Robinson, in which he attended remotely and off-camera, she echoed some of her concerns about discovery from the Richins case, which she said in court had a "universe" worth of evidence that had "become outrageous" with more than 11 terabytes of data, KPCW-TV reported. She requested a 30-day delay in Robinson's waiver hearing so she could begin going through the discovery that prosecutors are expected to hand over this week.

Mug shot of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson

Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

All three of Robinson's lawyers also have extensive experience in federal court — and the Justice Department has not yet ruled out whether it will bring its own case against Robinson.

The 22-year-old electrician apprentice is accused of fatally shooting Kirk as he spoke on campus at Utah Valley University.

CHARLIE KIRK'S ACCUSED ASSASSIN ENCOUNTERED BY POLICE DURING RETURN TO CRIME SCENE: LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCES

Tyler Robinson on camera at his first court hearing.

Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, appears by camera before 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, for his initial court appearance in Provo, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/Pool via Deseret News)

The state-level charges against him include aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction and witness tampering.

He allegedly confessed or "implied" guilt to his parents, his romantic partner and friends, according to court documents. Investigators also allege they recovered his DNA from the suspected murder weapon, a Mauser .30-06 with a custom stock and modern optics — distinctive enough that his father allegedly asked him for the rifle's whereabouts after police had it in their possession.

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have said they believe he acted alone and only discussed the plot with other people after allegedly carrying it out.
Close modal

Continue