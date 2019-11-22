FBI employee altered key document in surveillance of Trump adviser, DOJ watchdog reportedly finds

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Friday morning ...

FBI employee altered key document related to surveillance of Trump adviser, DOJ inspector general says: reports

An FBI lawyer manipulated a key investigative document related to the FBI's secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser -- enough to change the substantive meaning of the document, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has determined, according to multiple reports.

The development comes as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News that Horowitz's comprehensive report on allegations of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant abuse against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page will be released on Dec. 9. The new evidence concerning the altered document, which was related to the FBI's FISA court warrant application to surveil Page, is expected to be outlined in Horowitz's upcoming report. Click here for more on our top story.

Democrats could draw up four articles of impeachment against Trump, ex-NSC aide Fiona Hill clashes with Republicans at hearing

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee could draw up four articles of impeachment -- abuse of power, bribery, contempt of Congress, obstruction of justice -- against President Trump as soon as next month, Fox News is told, after all scheduled public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee wrapped up Thursday.

At a meeting with top GOP senators and Trump administration officials at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Fox News is told there was a consensus that should Trump be impeached by the House, the GOP-controlled Senate should hold a trial rather than tabling the issue.

At Thursday's impeachment inquiry hearings, former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill clashed with Republicans after accusing some lawmakers of embracing the “fictional narrative” that only Ukraine -- and not Russia -- interfered in the 2016 elections. The testy proceedings on Capitol Hill also included testimony from David Holmes, a U.S. State Department official in Ukraine, who described how he overheard a phone call this summer with President Trump about wanting Ukraine to conduct political investigations. Click here for more.

Netanyahu accuses opponents of 'attempted coup' after indictment on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his opponents of trying to carry out an "attempted coup" against him after he was formally charged Thursday in a series of corruption cases. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals — the first time a sitting prime minister is charged with a crime in Israel.

The allegations against him include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

Last June, Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, pleaded guilty to misusing about $100,000 in government money.

MAKING HEADLINES:

Biden heckled over Obama-era deportations, tells protester 'You should vote for Trump.'

Barr says he'd take fight to restart federal executions to Supreme Court if needed.

ICE human trafficking sting nabs 21, including man who held woman, child hostage, authorities say.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Elon Musk unveils bulletproof cybertruck.

T. rex costume stuns pedestrians in viral prank video.

German shepherd stuck in 'perpetual puppyhood' due to rare genetic condition.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Salad product recall over E. coli bacteria impacts 22 states.

EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs may be eyeing major retail acquisition, merger.

Google faces new protests over accusations of retaliation against employee activism.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," says Trump's poll numbers are only rising as Democrats continue to pursue his impeachment.

