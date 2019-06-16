Wife of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu pleads guilty to misuse of government funds

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to a plea deal in connection with allegations that she misused about $100,000 in government money.

Under terms of the agreement, Sara Netanyahu, 60, has been sentenced to pay a fine of roughly $15,000, the Associated Press reported.

A Jerusalem magistrate court accepted the plea agreement Sunday, the report said.

Mrs. Netanyahu, who been married to the prime minister since 1991, had been accused of running up large tabs at luxury restaurants even though the prime minister’s official residence employed a full-time chef.

Her lawyer, Yossi Cohen, claimed in court that the case lacked merit and was brought solely as a political smear directed at her husband, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The State Attorney's office said she will pay additional fines to conclude the case.

Mrs. Netanyahu was indicted on fraud and breach-of-trust charges last year. Under the plea deal, she admitted guilt on lesser charges.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, 69, still faces an indictment on corruption charges of his own.

