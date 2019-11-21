Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin was indicted on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges Thursday, the Israeli Justice Ministry confirmed, according to the Associated Press.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is set to announce the decision about whether to charge the embattled leader at a news conference at 7:30 p.m. local time.

The charges deal a blow to Netanyahu’s hopes to remain in office, though Netanyahu would not be required to step aside.

NETANYAHU PUSHED US POLICY CHANGE ON SETTLEMENTS FOR MONTHS, REPORT SAYS

Allegations against Netanyahu include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

If indicted, he would become the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime. His predecessor, Ehud Olmert, stepped down before he was indicted on corruption charges a decade ago. Olmert later served 16 months in prison for fraud and bribery.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CRITICAL OF US POLICY SHIFT ON ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS

The decision comes at a tumultuous time for the country. After an inconclusive election in September, both Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, have failed to form a majority coalition in parliament. It is the first time in the nation’s history that that has happened.

The country now enters an unprecedented 21-day period in which any member of parliament can try to rally a 61-member majority to become prime minister. If that fails, new elections would be triggered early next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.