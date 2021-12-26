Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Fauci says idea of taking masks off airplanes 'not something we should even be considering'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Sunday said that taking masks off while on an airplane is "not something we should even be considering."

Fauci made the comments on ABC's This Week while responding to a question from Jonathan Karl on a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

"We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering," Fauci said.

During a U.S. Senate panel hearing on Dec. 15, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said that masks "don’t add much, if anything" to fight the spread of COVID-19 on airplanes.

On Sunday, Fauci also signaled that a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel could work as a mechanism for individuals to get vaccinated.

"A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated; namely, you can't get on a plane unless you're vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be," Fauci said.

Mainstream media fume over dad saying 'Let's Go Brandon' to Biden

Media pundits spent much of Christmas weekend berating a father who yelled "Let’s Go Brandon" at President Biden on Christmas Eve.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took part in a "Santa Tracker" event with NORAD officials on Friday to speak with callers tracking Santa Claus for Christmas. One caller who identified as Jared from Oregon ended his family’s call by saying "Let’s Go Brandon," a phrase usually intended as a disparagement against the president.

The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" emerged after a reporter claimed that NASCAR fans shouting the phrase "F--- Joe Biden" were actually saying "Let’s Go Brandon" in reaction to driver Brandon Brown. It has since become a media sensation to mock the president and media reporters who slam Biden critics.

Mainstream media journalists have since treated the phrase as "vulgar" and "vitriol," going so far as to compare people who use the phrase to ISIS sympathizers. The pattern continued after reporters identified the man as Jared Schmeck, a former Oregon police officer who has since insisted that the phrase was made "in a joking manner."

In the past, there were several instances of people publicly disparaging President Donald Trump or yelling "F--- Donald Trump" in public. Some examples of vulgarity were not only excused by media outlets but promoted and celebrated.

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of Seal Team 6, dies on Christmas

Richard "Dick" Marcinko, who was the first commanding officer of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6, died Saturday at the age of 81, according to an announcement from his son.

"Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko," tweeted Matt Marcinko on Sunday. "His legacy will live forever. The man has died a true legend. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you forever."

Marcinko's passing was also announced on the Navy SEAL Museum's Facebook page, which said, "Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other. ‘Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, teammates, and friends."

Marcinko was born Nov. 21, 1940, in Lansford, Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the U.S. Marines before being rejected for his lack of a high school diploma. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1958, eventually working his way up the rank of commander. He would also go on to earn a bachelor's degree and master's degree in international relations and political science, respectively.

He was the first commanding officer of both SEAL Team 6 and RED CELL, two the military's top counter-terrorist units, which he helped to found.

Marcinko commanded SEAL Team 6 from August 1980 to July 1983. He was also the author of several books, including his 1993 New York Times bestselling autobiography, "Rogue Warrior." The book would lead to several spinoff novels.

- 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla. on Sunday evening suggested that Hispanic voters are likely starting to realize that the Democratic Party is failing to support and help their community in efforts to achieve the American Dream.

"We have realized after thirty years the Democratic Party has been playing political football. So I said to my community that you got to be with whoever serves your values and whoever fixes your problems," Salazar said on "Sunday Night in America" . "We come here for two things. We come because we know this is the promised land, we want to share those fruits. And we want to have a better economy. We want to be able to go from rags to riches which is what this American exceptionality promises."

