Washington NFL
Published

Washington's Jonathan Allen throws punch at teammate Daron Payne amid blowout vs. Cowboys

Washington was down 21 points in the second quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tensions on the Washington Football Team’s defense began to boil over during the team’s game againt the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

After the team allowed another Cowboys touchdown, the NBC broadcast caught an incident between defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the bench. It appeared the linemen were huddling to regroup and talk about what’s happening on the defensive side of the ball when things got heated.

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Football Team runs out to the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Football Team runs out to the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Payne appeared to poke and push his fingers into Allen’s head and Allen responded by throwing a punch at Payne. Allen did not connect and the two teammates had to be broken up on the sideline.

Early in the second quarter, Washington was already down 28-7. The defense had every reason to be frustrated but it’s rare teammates nearly come to blows with the cameras watching during a game.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The team came into the Week 16 game ranked 25th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed to go with their 6-8 record.

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera celebrates while leaving the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField.

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera celebrates while leaving the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Payne, who’s in his fourth year with Washington, has 3.5 sacks, 47 tackles and a fumble recovery in 14 games for Washington. Allen, who is in his fifth year, has 8.5 sacks and 29 tackles this season. Allen had just been selected to his first Pro Bowl.

