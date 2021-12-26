Washington's Jonathan Allen throws punch at teammate Daron Payne amid blowout vs. Cowboys

Tensions on the Washington Football Team’s defense began to boil over during the team’s game againt the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

After the team allowed another Cowboys touchdown, the NBC broadcast caught an incident between defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the bench. It appeared the linemen were huddling to regroup and talk about what’s happening on the defensive side of the ball when things got heated.

Payne appeared to poke and push his fingers into Allen’s head and Allen responded by throwing a punch at Payne. Allen did not connect and the two teammates had to be broken up on the sideline.

Early in the second quarter, Washington was already down 28-7. The defense had every reason to be frustrated but it’s rare teammates nearly come to blows with the cameras watching during a game.

The team came into the Week 16 game ranked 25th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed to go with their 6-8 record.

Payne, who’s in his fourth year with Washington, has 3.5 sacks, 47 tackles and a fumble recovery in 14 games for Washington. Allen, who is in his fifth year, has 8.5 sacks and 29 tackles this season. Allen had just been selected to his first Pro Bowl.