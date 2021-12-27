Expand / Collapse search
Woman allegedly injures passengers, Delta employees on flight from Tampa

Authorities were waiting for the flight to arrive in Atlanta

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A woman was taken into FBI custody on Thursday after police say she injured several people and employees on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta, according to a report.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that police were waiting for the arrival of Flight 2790 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Patricia Cornwall was detained after police spoke with passengers on the flight, the report said. The report said investigators did not say exactly what occurred. 

FILE: A Delta Airlines passenger was taken into custody on Thursday after a flight from Tampa to Atlanta. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Delta did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. 

FOX BUSINESS: HOLIDAY TRAVEL WOES CONTINUE AS OMICRON VARIANT CAUSES AIRLINES TO CANCEL OR DELAY FLIGHTS ON SUNDAY

The Tampa Bay Times also pointed out that the extent of the injuries was not clear. TMZ obtained video that was purportedly from the incident that showed a woman confronting a man for not wearing a mask. The man told the woman, who was also not wearing a mask, that he was eating. The woman in the video could be seen striking the man at least once, the report said.

FILE: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview Sunday that passengers should continue to wear masks on planes. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that airlines should keep face mask rules in place for the forseeable future.

"We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering," Fauci said. 

