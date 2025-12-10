Erika Kirk blasts conspiracy theories surrounding husband Charlie Kirk’s death and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Erika Kirk blasts conspiracy theories surrounding husband Charlie Kirk’s death

2. Trump administration captures sanctioned oil vessel in rare military operation

3. Millions of illegal immigrants leave the US in record-breaking year under Trump

MAJOR HEADLINES

IN PERSON – Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson to face judge. Continue reading …

BEHIND BARS – Michigan coach lands in jail hours after firing over ‘inappropriate relationship.’ Continue reading …

RED REVOLT – 13 Republicans defy GOP leaders, advance bill reversing Trump union order. Continue reading …

DANGER IN DECOR – Man diagnosed with incurable disease tied to increasingly popular kitchen trend. Continue reading …

‘GAME OVER’ – Luigi Mangione raised ‘red flags’ in McDonald’s confrontation with police. Continue reading …

CUSTOMER RESPONSE – Cracker Barrel diners reportedly have new gripe about embattled chain. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BIPARTISAN HOPE – Dueling Obamacare plans set to fail as deadline nears, pushing Senate toward bipartisan talks. Continue reading …

RED REVOLT – How US strikes in Venezuela could hit gas prices — and what could trigger a spike in cost. Continue reading …

BALLOT BRAWL – Democrats split over Crockett’s Senate bid as Texas primary race heats up. Continue reading …

‘COME ON OUT!’ – Trump unfazed as bathroom blunder interrupts Air Force One briefing with reporters. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LOOKING BACK – Gavin Newsom reflects on his interview with Charlie Kirk, the ‘sincerity’ and ‘grace’ of slain conservative. Continue reading …

DEAL OR NO DEAL – Trump throws giant CNN curveball in tense bidding war over Warner Bros. Continue reading …

ARREST THREAT – Mamdani says he's ready to face consequences for defying Trump immigration raids. Continue reading …

NOT LOVIN' IT – McDonald's pulls 'creepy' AI-generated Christmas ad after viewer backlash. Continue reading …

OPINION

MICHAEL R. POMPEO – President Trump is right to get tough on Maduro. What comes next is critical. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – Minnesota erupts as Somali leaders gain power without real assimilation. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LONGEVITY LESSONS – Dick Van Dyke credits dropping two habits for his vitality as he nears 100 years. Continue reading …

ANCESTRY ALERT – Sperm donor with hidden cancer gene fathers nearly 200 kids. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday havens, airport appetites and more. Take the quiz here …

SECRETS BELOW – Archaeologists unearth remnants of forgotten city buried beneath bustling hub. Continue reading …

BREATH OF FRESH AIR – New project pulls young ones away from screens and gets them outdoors. See video ...

WATCH

TOM HOMAN – We will continue to flood sanctuary cities with agents. See video …

TED CRUZ – The Democrats are more crazy. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for insight into why college math readiness is falling and how shifting standards are redefining who is prepared for higher education. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













