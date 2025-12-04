Archaeologists unearth remnants of forgotten city 'marked by conflict' buried below bustling hub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Swedish archaeologists recently uncovered remnants of a forgotten 16th-century city beneath modern-day Gothenburg.

The excavation was conducted by Arkeologerna, a Swedish archaeological consultancy, earlier this autumn. Researchers focused on Olskroken, a district east of central Gothenburg — Sweden’s second-largest city after Stockholm.

What they found were the remnants of a place called Nya Lödöse, a short-lived town founded by Swedish regent Sten Sture the Elder in 1473.

With its strategic location near the North Sea, Nya Lödöse flourished as a port and attracted traders from across Western Europe.

By 1624, however, it was largely abandoned and Gothenburg began to rise in its place. Thanks to archaeologists' hard work, remnants of the long-forgotten locale have turned up in recent months.

Archaeologist Mattias Obrink told Fox News Digital that Nya Lödöse was designed like a typical medieval market town, with a grid surrounding a main marketplace with a town hall.

"There were similarities in the physical structure of most of the plots," he said. "All houses except the church were wooden and mostly uniform in size and architectural style."

Obrink added, "They resembled rural dwellings and the architecture didn’t show different social and economic status. What we uncovered were not complete houses — but rather the remains of walls and the boundaries of the individual plots."

Obrink worked as a project manager during the excavations. He noted that subtle class differences emerged through the artifacts.

"We found a huge amount of artifacts reflecting everyday life and surplus — like, for instance, a leather glove and a wooden barrel," he said.

"We also found many imported ceramic objects. One of the most surprising artifacts was pieces of a pocket watch from the mid-16th century."

Photos from the excavation include the remains of a house, a 16th-century leather glove and a cobbled street, along with a 17th-century wooden barrel that was repurposed as a cesspit.

"In the 16th century, this part of the town was densely built up, and analyses of the buried inhabitants have given us important insights into life in Nya Lödöse," he said.

"We have excavated an exceptionally large portion of the town, and the material we uncovered spans a period of only 150 years."

"The founding of Nya Lödöse represents the beginning of an independent Swedish trade policy."

Obrink noted that Nya Lödöse was established to succeed the older medieval settlement of Lödöse, during a time "marked by conflict between Denmark and Sweden."

"Although the two kingdoms had been united in a political union since the 14th century, Sweden repeatedly attempted to break free," he said.

But Nya Lödöse's proximity to the Danish border invited conflict, Obrink said — and it was replaced "by the heavily fortified city of Gothenburg."

Since 2013, archaeologists have uncovered streets, at least 39 plots, the port, the pier and the main square — and more recently, the city's 16th-century fortifications, which included a moat, rampart and traces of several gardens inside the walls.

All in all, Obrink said that the new findings give researchers "extraordinary opportunities to examine fine-grained details of the built environment and to tell the stories of life in Nya Lödöse."

"[It's] something that has rarely been possible elsewhere," he said.

"These stories unfold against the wider backdrop of the transformative 16th century, when medieval Europe transitioned into the early modern era."

"It was a time marked by the discovery of the Americas, the Reformation and the emergence of powerful princely states," Obrink concluded.

The Gothenburg excavation is one of many fascinating archaeological digs that took place in Sweden in 2025.

In the southwest region of the country, a history buff with a metal detector led archaeologists to the site of a medieval monastery this spring.

Earlier this fall, an angler digging for fishing worms found a massive medieval treasure hoard outside of Stockholm.