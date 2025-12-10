Trump repeatedly bumped by bathroom door during hilarious AF1 gaggle: 'Come on out!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turns out the most aggressive follow-up question aboard Air Force One came from the lavatory door.

A mid-flight press gaggle aboard Air Force One turned unexpectedly chaotic — and instantly viral — on Tuesday when a bathroom door behind President Donald Trump suddenly swung open and bumped him mid-sentence, prompting the president to stop, turn and deadpan, "Hello. Somebody’s in there. Come on out!"

The press corps burst into laughter, briefly drowning out the briefing as the unidentified occupant yanked the door shut and refused to emerge again.

Trump had been responding to a question just moments after teasing a reporter wielding a boom mic.

"You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing. It’s a government plane, but I’d like to take care of it."

Before he could continue, the lavatory door popped open at just the wrong moment. A startled, unidentified staffer bumped the president’s shoulder and slammed the door so quickly it nearly jammed.

Trump smirked before knocking on the lavatory door and saying, "Hello. Somebody’s in there. Come on out!"

The staffer stayed inside for the rest of the briefing.

Once the room regained composure, Trump shifted straight back to policy, picking up a question on health savings accounts and health insurance reform as if nothing had happened.

"I don’t want to give the insurance companies any money," he said. "They’ve been ripping off the public for years. Obamacare."

The tonal whiplash of slapstick interruption followed by hard policy only seemed to amplify the comedic moment, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt visible in the background of the pool shot trying to lure the mystery stowaway out of the lavatory.

Leavitt was seen giggling with a Secret Service agent moments later.

Air Force One gaggles are typically high-stakes exchanges in tight quarters, and unpredictable mishaps aren’t unheard of. It is rare for a bathroom door, however, to become the star of the show over a presidential response.

Despite the disruption, Trump continued taking questions as the mystery staffer remained hidden in the lavatory. The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request to identify the individual.

The brief but memorable incident now joins the running list of unscripted moments aboard the nation's most famous aircraft.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.