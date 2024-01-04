High-profile Epstein associates named, suspects arrested in slaying of pregnant teen and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES – Unsealed docs divulge high-profile names linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Continue reading …

SAN ANTONIO SLAYING – Father, son arrested in connection with murder of pregnant teen and boyfriend. Continue reading …

COURT CHAOS – Man lunges at Nevada judge and attacks her after she denies him probation. Continue reading …

SOUND OF SILENCE – Obama's support not enough to save Claudine Gay her job as Harvard president resigns. Continue reading …

SILENT BUT DEADLY – State Department quiet on assassinated Hamas leader. Continue reading …









POLITICS

LOSING GROUND – House GOP majority to shrink again ahead of budget battle. Continue reading …

CALIFORNIA EXODUS – California exodus continues as U-Haul moving list reveals large net loss for fourth year in a row. Continue reading …

RUNNING MATE – Haley denies she's running to be Trump's VP, but won't rule it out entirely. Continue reading …

DISSENTING LETTER – Biden campaign staffers issue letter protesting Israel-Hamas war, call for cease-fire, end of aid to Israel. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘BLINDED BY THIS IDEOLOGY’ – Detransitioners say they face vitriol from trans activists they previously considered a 'second family.' Continue reading …

CRIMSON WAVE – Harvard alum says university needs 'hard reset' after Gay's exit. Continue reading …

‘RIGHT PERSON, RIGHT TIME’ – Anti-woke activist running for Congress as a 'Republican for a color-blind America.' Continue reading …

MASTER OF PUBLIC DOMAIN – Disney's legal options as more major characters fall to public domain following Mickey. Continue reading …





OPINION

SIMON HANKINSON – Houthi are a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and here's what US should do about it. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – The future of Bidenomics: You pay Social Security tax on ALL of your income? Continue reading …









SHORT QUESTIONS – Emily Compagno tells Fox News' Dana Perino how she maintains her patriotism. Continue reading …









PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Guest host Pete Hegseth and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., break down the migrant influx. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – This is now one of DEI's Ten Commandments. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Epstein hung out with some of the most well-connected people on Earth. Continue reading …

DAVID NINO RODRIGUEZ – Former pro boxer tells Jesse Watters Biden is a disgrace. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘GOLDEN’ KNOT – Details on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ wedding. Continue reading …

GOD-GIVEN PURPOSE – Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, herself abandoned, shares story and hope for the future. Continue reading …

SWAN SONG – Fox Sports’ Tim Brando discusses possible Washington national championship before Pac-12 departure. Continue reading …

‘IMPLAUSIBLE’ – Florida surgeon general calls for halt to COVID-19 vaccine usage, despite FDA calling his claims ‘misinformation.’ Continue reading …

CAN'T HOLD BACK – See these amusing clips of an anteater as it rips into its Christmas gifts this year! See video …

WATCH

PAM BONDI – These documents should have come out a long time ago. See video …

ALAN DERSHOWITZ – Harvard Law professor emeritus reacts to unsealed court documents related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on ‘Hannity.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…











IN OTHER NEWS

"The ultra-wealthy convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, we know is dead, but he leaves behind what is a long trail of high-profile associates and friends, including many who knew about or may have participated in his massive web of sexual abuse."

– SEAN HANNITY





