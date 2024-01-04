Father, son arrested in connection with murder of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend



San Antonio PD announced late Wednesday night that they have made two arrests in connection with the murder of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

During a news briefing, Sgt. Washington Moscoso said, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado will be charged with abuse of a corpse and 19-year-old Christopher Preciado will be charged with Capital Murder.

Key evidence collected at the scene, including Soto's cell phone led to the arrest. With the assistance of SAPD technology team and the United States Secret Service they were able to obtain enough information to find a possible location for the suspect's vehicle seen on surveillance video camera footage released last week.

That information was then provided to their detectives, who were able to locate the vehicle and following further surveillance of the vehicle, able to locate the house of the suspects, according to SAPD.

Moscoso went on to say they believe it was a narcotic deal that went badly.

It has been nearly two weeks since Savannah was reported missing. On Dec. 26 Savanah Soto, 18, was found dead along with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, inside the gray Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Colinas at Medical Apartments on the Northwest Side.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra both died from a gunshot wound to the head and their deaths were determined to be a homicide.

SAPD confirmed that there are no other suspects sought in connection with the incident.

Other charges are pending.