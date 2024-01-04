Expand / Collapse search
Father, son arrested in connection with murder of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend

53-year-old Ramon Preciado and 19-year-old Christopher Preciado are currently in custody and are pending charges

By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
San Antonio PD announced late Wednesday night that they have made two arrests in connection with the murder of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

During a news briefing, Sgt. Washington Moscoso said, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado will be charged with abuse of a corpse and 19-year-old Christopher Preciado will be charged with Capital Murder.

Christopher Preciado

  (San Antonio PD )

Ramon Preciado

(San Antonio PD)

PREGNANT TEXAS TEEN SAVANAH SOTO, BABY AND BOYFRIEND SHOT TO DEATH

Key evidence collected at the scene, including Soto's cell phone led to the arrest. With the assistance of SAPD technology team and the United States Secret Service they were able to obtain enough information to find a possible location for the suspect's vehicle seen on surveillance video camera footage released last week.   

That information was then provided to their detectives, who were able to locate the vehicle and following further surveillance of the vehicle, able to locate the house of the suspects, according to SAPD. 

Footage taken of persons' of interest in Texas triple murder case

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the persons' of interest in the Savanah Soto capital murder case.  (San Antonio Police Department)

Moscoso went on to say they believe it was a narcotic deal that went badly.

It has been nearly two weeks since Savannah was reported missing. On Dec. 26 Savanah Soto, 18, was found dead along with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, inside the gray Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Colinas at Medical Apartments on the Northwest Side.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra both died from a gunshot wound to the head and their deaths were determined to be a homicide.

MISSING PREGNANT TEEN SAVANAH SOTO, BOYFRIEND FOUND DEAD IN TEXAS

(L) Savanah Soto, 18 and Matthew Guerra, 22 (R)

San Antonio police confirm 22-year-old Matthew Guerra as one of the three victims found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head as cause of death.  (Fox 29 San Antonio)

SAPD confirmed that there are no other suspects sought in connection with the incident.

Other charges are pending.