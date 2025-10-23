Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Eight Americans arrested in Bahamas after authorities discover 'high-powered weapons' cache, ammunition

Group of 10 people from three countries taken into custody as investigation continues

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Bahamas used as a 'springboard' of illegal migrants: expert Video

Bahamas used as a 'springboard' of illegal migrants: expert

Rear Admiral Peter Brown, U.S. Coast Guard and President Trump's former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, discussed illegal immigration from the Bahamas into Florida. (Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eight Americans were arrested in the Caribbean on Tuesday after authorities found "high-powered weapons" and a "substantial quantity of ammunition" on their boat, police said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said in a news release that officers from the Alice Town Police Station worked with the Bahamas Customs Department to search a vessel docked at a port on Bimini, a chain of western islands some 50 miles east of Miami, Florida, on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The officers were "acting on intelligence," the RBPF said, but they did not specify what information they had.

The 10 occupants aboard the boat, which included eight Americans, one South African and another from Guyana, were taken into custody, the RBPF said. Those who were arrested range in age from 21 to 62, police noted. The RBPF did not identify them.

Image of Exuma, Bahamas

Exuma is a district of The Bahamas, consisting of over 365 islands and cays. Its white sand and turquoise waters make it a world-famous destination. (mr-fox)

US MILITARY SEIZED SURVIVORS AFTER CARIBBEAN DRONE STRIKE ON SUSPECTED DRUG SMUGGLING BOAT: REPORT

Weapons, ammunition and cash seized

Onboard, authorities found a trove of weapons, ammunition and cash.

During the search, officers discovered three "high-powered weapons", 11 firearms, a substantial quantity of ammunition and a "considerable sum of undeclared cash," the agency said. 

The beach in Bimini, Bahamas

A view of the beach in Bimini, Bahamas, on May 1, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DRUG-SMUGGLING BOAT STRUCK BY US WAS CARRYING MORE THAN A TON OF SUSPECTED COCAINE, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SAYS

Investigation ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges the Americans face. Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. State Department for additional information.

Two members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Swat team guard outside the Magistrate's Court

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force SWAT team stand guard outside the Magistrate's Court in Nassau, Bahamas. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The RBPF has not indicated whether more arrests are expected and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue