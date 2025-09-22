Expand / Collapse search
Drugs

Drug-smuggling boat struck by US was carrying more than a ton of suspected cocaine, Dominican Republic says

President Donald Trump has been ordering airstrikes against drug trafficking vessels

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Trump announces military strike on drug-trafficking boat Video

President Trump announces military strike on drug-trafficking boat

Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that a U.S. military strike in international waters killed three narco-terrorists aboard a vessel trafficking illicit narcotics. (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

The Dominican Republic has indicated that a boat targeted by a U.S. airstrike had been ferrying "approximately 1,000 kilograms of suspected cocaine." 

That figure converts to more than 2,200 pounds, which is more than one ton of the drug.

The Dominican Republic indicated that its National Drug Control Directorate and its navy seized hundreds of packages of the drug following the American attack against the vessel. "The packages were sent, under chain of custody, to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine their exact type and weight," the country noted.

TRUMP ORDERS ‘LETHAL KINETIC STRIKE’ ON ALLEGED DRUG TRAFFICKING BOAT IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS, THREE KILLED

President Donald Trump points

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One in Arizona after arriving for the memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Dominican authorities, in close coordination with the United States Southern Command (Southcom) and the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South), detected a speedboat (Go Fast type), which according to intelligence reports was loaded with narcotics and was heading to Dominican territory, with the intention of using the country as a bridge to take it to the United States," the National Drug Control Directorate news release states.

This marked the first "joint operation against narcoterrorism in the Caribbean region" executed between the Dominican Republic and the U.S., according to the release about the effort.

WATCH: COAST GUARD SEIZES COCAINE, SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN PACIFIC VIPER RAID

Dominican Republic flag

The Dominican Republic called it the first "joint operation against narcoterrorism in the Caribbean region" executed between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

US MILITARY CARRIES OUT SECOND STRIKE ON VENEZUELAN NARCOTERRORISTS IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS

President Donald Trump has ordered strikes on several boats this month as he seeks to crackdown on drug trafficking to the U.S.

"IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!" the commander in chief warned last week in a Truth Social post about one of the strikes.

TRUMP SAYS ‘WE’LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS' WHEN ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF STRIKING VENEZUELA AMID RISING TENSIONS

Dominican Republic cocaine seizure

The Dominican Republic said Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, it interdicted 377 packages of cocaine 80 nautical miles south of Isla Beata in a joint operation with the U.S. (X/@DNCDRD)

A U.S. government fact sheet about cocaine describes the substance as "an intense, euphoria-producing stimulant drug with strong addictive potential" and notes that "Tolerance to cocaine’s effects develops rapidly, causing users to take higher and higher doses." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

