DOJ watchdog report on Russia investigation set for release

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday ...

DOJ watchdog report to be released as Dems prep impeachment hearing

The Justice Department's internal watchdog is set to release a highly anticipated report Monday that is expected to document misconduct -- including the deliberate falsification of at least one key document -- during the investigation into President Trump's 2016 campaign.

At the same time, the report, as described by people familiar with its findings, is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history. It began in secret during Trump’s 2016 presidential run before then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately took it over.

The report comes as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry in Congress centered on his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden — a probe the president also claimed has been politically biased. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing Monday on the impeachment inquiry's findings.

The release of Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz's review will not be the last word on the Russia investigation. A separate internal investigation continues, overseen by Attorney General Bill Barr and led by U.S. Attorney John Durham. Click here for more on our top story.

Exclusive: Nunes blasts Schiff for 'blatant disregard' of impeachment rules; blames 'vendetta' against Trump

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News, blasted committee Chairman Adam Schiff for what he called an “alarming” and “blatant disregard” for the rules governing the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, saying Schiff transmitted his investigative findings to the Judiciary Committee for the next phase in the proceedings without consulting him.

Fox News obtained the letter Nunes, R-Calif., sent to Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday night. In the letter dated Friday, Nunes wrote that Schiff chose not to consult with him so that he could meet a “bogus” deadline for impeaching the president. The GOP congressman also accused the Democrat of having a “vendetta” against the president. Click here for more.

At least 5 dead after New Zealand volcano erupts, rescuers can't access island

A volcano on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists erupted Monday, killing at least five and created dangerous conditions that prevented rescuers from accessing the island, authorities said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said about 100 tourists were on or near White Island when it erupted in the afternoon. It was unclear how many people remained on the island after the eruption. Police said fewer than 50 people were on White Island at the time. Both New Zealand and overseas tourists were among the injured. Click here for more.

MAKING HEADLINES:

ICYMI: Fla. naval base shooting presumed to be 'terrorism,' DeSantis urges 'precautions' for foreign nationals training with US military.

Elizabeth Warren reveals she made $1.9 million from private legal work over three decades.

New England Patriots streak of 21 wins at home comes to end in loss to Kansas City Chiefs.

Queen Elizabeth addresses retirement rumors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS

WATCH: Gal Gadot returns in first 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer.

In Memoriam: Big Bird Muppeteer Caroll Spinney | 'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois

African migrants heading to US-Mexico border in record numbers in 2019.

Brewery pulls beer cans showing reindeer in sexually suggestive imagery.



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Savings driving American optimism about financial future.

Democrats, Trump trade negotiator near deal for trade pact.

Disney's Epcot Center gets makeover in 'largest transformation of any Disney park ever.'



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton points out that one Democratic legal scholar witness in last week's Trump impeachment inquiry hearing before the House Judiciary Committee illustrated how farcical nature of the proceedings in one line.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing on Tuesday morning.