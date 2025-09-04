Dems, GOP clash with RFK Jr in tense Senate showdown and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Republican doctors clash with RFK Jr over vaccines in tense Senate showdown

2. Leaders in AOC’s ‘red light’ district push FBI’s Kash Patel to end brothel scourge

3. Eagles defeat Cowboys as game gets overshadowed by spitting incident

MAJOR HEADLINES

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN – Justice Barrett defends her stance on universal injunctions and response to Jackson. Continue reading …

MOUNTING AILMENTS – Biden undergoes surgery for skin cancer as frail appearance fuels new questions. Continue reading …

MIC DROP – Black national anthem performance at Eagles-Cowboys game draws ire from fans. Continue reading …

MYSTERY DEEPENS – Newborn's autopsy results revealed after athlete accused of stashing body in closet. Continue reading …

PRICEY PLUNGE – Luxury yacht tips and sinks minutes after launch, terrified passengers jump overboard. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

COVER-UP CLAIMS – Biden's former spokesman faces House Oversight grilling in autopen probe. Continue reading …

‘WARRIOR ETHOS’ – Pentagon to revive historic name for Defense Department. Continue reading …

RED, WHITE & REVENUE – Texas congressman unveils new plan to tackle $37T national debt. Continue reading …

BIG APPLE BRAWL – Mamdani mocks Cuomo debate challenge with Trump-focused counter proposal. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

FAR-LEFT MELTDOWN – Paramount's looming Bari Weiss deal is igniting intense outrage among liberals. Continue reading …

FEELING THE HEAT – CBS News leans on reporting produced by outside climate change group. Continue reading …

'RESISTANCE' FAILURE – ‘Resistance’ left blasted by Washington Post as Mayor Bowser backs Trump's DC crime plan. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY STREETS – Portland mayor urges action on homelessness, warns Trump may deploy ‘bulldozers.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

MEHEK COOKE – Trump’s midterm convention is the seismic shift that will reshape America. Continue reading …

SEC SCOTT TURNER – Blame drugs and mental illness, not President Trump, for the chaos gripping our streets. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SPRITZ SHIELD – Researchers find over-the-counter remedy may prevent COVID-19 infection. Continue reading …

SWEET DREAMS – Dierks Bentley opens up about his unique sleeping arrangements with his wife. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where did the US target this drug boat? How did Trump escalate his Rosie O'Donnell feud? Take the quiz here …

PAY TO PRAY – Tourists offered 'first-of-its-kind' chance to stay at historic cathedral with a few rules. Continue reading …

SPACE JAM – NASA astronauts open up about importance of exercise in low gravity. See video …

WATCH

RILEY GAINES – More people will admit they felt forced to back trans athletes in women's sports. See video …

GIANNO CALDWELL – Dems don't want Trump's crime crackdown because it will put their incompetence on full display. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.