Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Black national anthem performance before Eagles-Cowboys game sparks social media frenzy

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' has been played since the 2020 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains important team approach heading into 2025 Video

Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains important team approach heading into 2025

After speaking with players throughout the offseason, Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains his confidence in the potential for his old squad to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laurin Talese was tapped to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on Thursday night ahead of the first game of the NFL season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Since the summer of unrest over the death of George Floyd, the NFL has allowed teams to have performers sing the song, known as the Black national anthem. The song has made appearances at season-opening matchups as well as Super Bowls before kickoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Laurin Talese at the Grammys

Laurin Talese attends A Celebration of Craft Presented by Producers &amp; Engineers and Songwriters &amp; Composers Wings for the 66th GRAMMY Awards at The GRAMMY Museum on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The NBC broadcast also showed one of the messages in the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field. The message read, "It Takes All of Us."

Playing the song again before the start of the NFL season sparked fiery reactions on social media.

EAGLES STAR JALEN CARTER EJECTED FOR SPITTING ON COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT BEFORE FIRST SNAP OF NFL SEASON

The NAACP began to promote "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1917. But it continues to be the source of consternation among fans.

Eagles hand the Super Bowl banner

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Championship banner is revealed prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

Talese received a standing ovation from those inside the stadium at the time.

She told the Eagles’ website that it was her first time inside Lincoln Financial Field but has become a big fan of the team over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jalen Hurts after a touchdown

Fans cheer after Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ran the ball for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I'm feeling so excited and honored," she said. "I'm really excited to see what it's going to feel like. ... I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I've never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It's kind of crazy, actually."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue