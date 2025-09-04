Black national anthem performance before Eagles-Cowboys game sparks social media frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laurin Talese was tapped to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on Thursday night ahead of the first game of the NFL season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Since the summer of unrest over the death of George Floyd, the NFL has allowed teams to have performers sing the song, known as the Black national anthem. The song has made appearances at season-opening matchups as well as Super Bowls before kickoffs.

The NBC broadcast also showed one of the messages in the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field. The message read, "It Takes All of Us."

Playing the song again before the start of the NFL season sparked fiery reactions on social media.

The NAACP began to promote "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1917. But it continues to be the source of consternation among fans.

Talese received a standing ovation from those inside the stadium at the time.

She told the Eagles’ website that it was her first time inside Lincoln Financial Field but has become a big fan of the team over the years.

"I'm feeling so excited and honored," she said. "I'm really excited to see what it's going to feel like. ... I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I've never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It's kind of crazy, actually."