Luxury yacht tips and sinks minutes after launch as terrified passengers jump overboard

Dramatic video shows a brand-new luxury yacht sinking just minutes after it was launched off the coast of Turkey, forcing its crew to leap overboard.

According to reports, the new $1 million vessel, an 85-foot cruiser named Dolce Vento, was launched Tuesday in the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, a port city on Turkey’s Black Sea.

The amateur video shows the boat being pushed into the ocean down a track on the beach and then swaying within 15 minutes of setting off.

As bystanders watched, the luxury yacht lurched to one side, tilting dangerously before taking on water.

Chaos erupted as people on board had to scramble onto the sloping deck. As the vessel sank quickly, they were forced to dive into the sea.

One clip shows a man in a dark suit standing on the vessel’s side before springing into the water.

The Turkish Coast Guard and port teams reportedly rushed to the scene, setting up a security perimeter around the capsized craft as it slipped further into the water, per TMZ.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the shipyard hosting the yacht, Med Yilmaz, said the cause of the disaster is under investigation.

Technical inspections will be carried out to determine whether a construction flaw, balance issue or human error doomed the luxury vessel.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Turkish Coast Guard for comment.