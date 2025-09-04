Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kentucky

Autopsy results deepen mystery of infant allegedly found dead in University of Kentucky athlete's closet

Laken Snelling faces charges after police say baby was found wrapped in towel inside trash bag

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Kentucky college student arrested after dead baby found in closet Video

Kentucky college student arrested after dead baby found in closet

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on the University of Kentucky student under arrest after a dead baby was found at her house on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coroner revealed Wednesday that the cause of death remains inconclusive for a newborn allegedly hidden in a closet by a University of Kentucky student-athlete.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Lexington, Kentucky, said in a statement that the autopsy on the male infant was completed, but the findings were inconclusive as extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department took the infant's mother, Laken Snelling, 21, into custody Sunday after the baby was found dead wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag, WLEX reported. The trash bag was reportedly placed inside a closet.

21-year-old Laken Snelling on a booking picture.

Laken Snelling, 21, allegedly hid her dead newborn in a closet. (Getty Images/Fayette County Detention Center)

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY CHEERLEADER ACCUSED OF HIDING HER DEAD INFANT IN CLOSET

Snelling, a senior at the University of Kentucky, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, concealing the birth of an infant and abuse of a corpse, according to police.

A university spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Snelling is a member of the school's STUNT team, which the athletics department describes as a "head-to-head competition between two teams that focuses on the technical and athletic aspects of cheer."

Police said she admitted to giving birth, according to arrest records.

University of Kentucky entrance

School officials confirmed Laken Snelling was a senior at the University of Kentucky. (Getty Images)

COURT BLOCKS IDAHO POLICE FROM RELEASING MORE MURDER VICTIM BEDROOM FOOTAGE AND MATERIALS

Snelling was released from jail on a $100,000 bond and placed on house arrest, according to court documents.

She pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, according to a report from KBTX.

Students at University of Kentucky campus

The results of the infant's autopsy are inconclusive, according to a Lexington coroner. (Getty Images)

PORTLAND MURDER SUSPECT HIT WITH FOURTH HOMICIDE CHARGE AS VICTIMS' FAMILIES DEMAND JUSTICE

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said he understands the community's concern, noting the death "affects many lives in our neighboring state of Tennessee and as well as those in the Commonwealth."

"We are currently conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered," Ginn wrote in the statement. "Please keep the family and friends as well as the University of Kentucky friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Ginn added the death investigation remains open pending test results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Lexington Police Department said its special victims section is continuing to investigate.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue