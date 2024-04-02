Nine dead, hundreds hurt, dozens trapped after massive earthquake strikes Taiwan and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



DEADLY DISASTER – Death toll rises after massive earthquake strikes tiny island nation, over 700 injured, dozens trapped. Continue reading …

‘SING LIKE A CANARY’ – Diddy's potential muzzle agreement with any accusers faces one key legal anomaly. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO BE CALLED…’ – Trump vows to create new holiday after Biden issues trans proclamation for Easter Sunday. Continue reading …

FACE THE CONSEQUENCES – Louisiana gov calls for change after LSU women's basketball team skips national anthem. Continue reading …

ROWLING'S REBELLION – Police respond after 'Harry Potter' author dares them to arrest her for challenging law. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'SAY HER NAME' – Battleground state Dem shows zero social media posts remembering Laken Riley but repeat posts on George Floyd. Continue reading …

'ENVIRONMENTAL EXTREMISM' – Truckers unleash on Biden for pushing big-rig EVs. Continue reading …

'EXTREME AMENDMENT' – Abortion battleground shifts to red state Dems hoping could seal election for Biden. Continue reading …

PARTY DIVIDE – Republicans split over Speaker Johnson's alternate Ukraine aid plan. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'EVERY SINGLE QUESTION' – Sage Steele says 'every word' of her Biden interview was 'scripted' by ESPN execs. Continue reading …

‘MISINFORMATION-SPOUTING’ – Media pounce to fact-check RFK Jr.'s opinions about Biden. Continue reading …

BLOWING THE WHISTLE – Jewish NYU student reveals how school voted him out of leadership position. Continue reading …

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD – Georgia official sends Larry David letter lampooning 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's focus on state's election law. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Joe Biden doesn't care if his policies hurt the Average Joe. Continue reading …

CLIFF SIMS – Biden’s DEI mandates creating very real national security threats. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Chef Andrew Gruel says Newsom's minimum wage hike will hurt workers and small businesses. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden's 'bloodbath' at the border is seeping into the swing state suburbs. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The border crisis is a modern-day 'bloodbath'. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Florida's the Sunshine State, not the Pitch-Black Dark State. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

RIGHTS' ECLIPSED – Prisoners sue to see solar phenomenon during lockdown. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your knowledge of springtime celebrities, trends and history. Continue reading …

'VERY CHALLENGING' – '90210' star says it’s 'tough' to keep kids grounded in today’s ‘environment.’ Continue reading …

STARS TAKE CENTER STAGE – Ranking the best teams in the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four. Continue reading …

BANK BREACH – A Texas bank received an unexpected visitor in the most dramatic fashion. See video …





WATCH

MIKE TYSON – I'm 'scared to death' but I become less nervous as the fight nears. See video …

TOMI LAHREN – Trump reclaimed the narrative on the word 'bloodbath.' See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Under Biden, we all know thousands of would-be illegal immigrants have died during the perilous journey across our border. Thousands more are facing extreme suffering imposed by human traffickers, drug cartels, but on the American side of the border, this bloodbath is reaching every single corner of our country."

– SEAN HANNITY













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.