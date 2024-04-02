JESSE WATTERS: Biden's 'bloodbath' at the border is seeping into the swing state suburbs

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains how former President Trump flipped the script on the media in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Whenever Trump said fake news, the media wailed, which meant it worked. Since they're all talk, no action, Democrats know the power of words. Last month, Trump said there'd be a "bloodbath" in the auto industry from China dumping cheap cars through Mexico behind Biden's back. And suddenly the "bloodbath" hoax was born. And just like last time, Trump flipped it and branded them with it.

Today, the former president in Michigan at an event he called "Biden's border bloodbath."

…

Twenty-five-year-old Ruby Garcia was found riddled with bullet holes on the side of a freeway. An illegal alien killer let in by Biden. And just like Laken Riley, the White House was caught flat-footed.

…

TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS ‘BIDEN’S BORDER BLOODBATH' DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE HE LOST IN 2020

Biden's "bloodbath" at the border is seeping into the swing state suburbs, and his team's clueless. Trump actually deported the illegal, but Biden let him back in to kill Ruby. Trump's platform? Clean up Biden's "bloodbath."

…

While Trump tries to stop the Biden "bloodbath," the media says Trump will create an imaginary one.

…

These people have a blood fetish. They have to fantasize about future Trump bloodbaths because they can't face the Biden bloodbath today. They're disassociating themselves from reality to avoid accountability and brainwash their voters. They've OD'd on the Kool-Aid so badly they believe their own hoaxes.