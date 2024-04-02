Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's 'bloodbath' at the border is seeping into the swing state suburbs

Watters says Biden's team is 'clueless' about the ramifications of the border crisis

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Jesse Watters: There's no evidence Biden cares Video

Jesse Watters: There's no evidence Biden cares

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on former President Trump saying President Biden has a ‘border bloodbath’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains how former President Trump flipped the script on the media in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Whenever Trump said fake news, the media wailed, which meant it worked. Since they're all talk, no action, Democrats know the power of words. Last month, Trump said there'd be a "bloodbath" in the auto industry from China dumping cheap cars through Mexico behind Biden's back. And suddenly the "bloodbath" hoax was born. And just like last time, Trump flipped it and branded them with it.

Today, the former president in Michigan at an event he called "Biden's border bloodbath."

Twenty-five-year-old Ruby Garcia was found riddled with bullet holes on the side of a freeway. An illegal alien killer let in by Biden. And just like Laken Riley, the White House was caught flat-footed.

TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS ‘BIDEN’S BORDER BLOODBATH' DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE HE LOST IN 2020

Former President Trump, at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, charges that under President Biden , 'every state is now a border state' Video

Biden's "bloodbath" at the border is seeping into the swing state suburbs, and his team's clueless. Trump actually deported the illegal, but Biden let him back in to kill Ruby. Trump's platform? Clean up Biden's "bloodbath."

While Trump tries to stop the Biden "bloodbath," the media says Trump will create an imaginary one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These people have a blood fetish. They have to fantasize about future Trump bloodbaths because they can't face the Biden bloodbath today. They're disassociating themselves from reality to avoid accountability and brainwash their voters. They've OD'd on the Kool-Aid so badly they believe their own hoaxes.

This article was written by Fox News staff.