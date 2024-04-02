SEAN HANNITY: The border crisis is a modern-day 'bloodbath'

Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out just how much suffering the southern border crisis is inflicting upon Americans and migrants alike on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Under Biden, we all know thousands of would-be illegal immigrants have died during the perilous journey across our border. Thousands more are facing extreme suffering imposed by human traffickers, drug cartels, but on the American side of the border, this bloodbath is reaching every single corner of our country.

...

President Trump was speaking in Grand Rapids, Mich. That is where an illegal immigrant recently murdered a young woman, dumped her body on the side of a road. The alleged perpetrator was deported under Donald Trump, likely re-entered the country under Joe Biden's open borders. Meanwhile, in Boston, Mass., an illegal immigrant from Guatemala was just arrested on more than a dozen sex crimes against children, including rape.

