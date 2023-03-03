Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to learn fate, mystery swirls around Fetterman and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

GUILTY - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh set to learn fate this morning for murdering wife, son. Continue reading …

‘VERY UNUSUAL’ - Mystery swirls as Fetterman co-sponsors legislation while hospitalized. Continue reading …



‘NOT…SAFE’ - School board member says district should reject hiring teachers with Christian values. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX - If FDA won't combat opioid crisis, this Republican and this Democrat will: opinion. Continue reading …

LIES, LIES, LIES - Media lied about COVID lab leak, and 4 other things the press got wrong, writes Dan Gainor. Continue reading …

EXCLUSIVE - DeSantis chastises Republicans who act like ‘potted plants’ in ‘woke ideology’ fight. Continue reading …

‘VIOLATIONS OCCURRED’ - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faces ethics probe over Met Gala. Continue reading …

OUT ON THE TOWN - Biden snubbed by House Democrats as they skipped speech for concert. Continue reading …

ON THE MEND - Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized and getting treatment in San Francisco. Continue reading …

‘HELL OF A TAKE’ - WaPo admits Biden 'overreached' on student loans but says Supreme Court shouldn't stop him. Continue reading …

‘TIME TO END THIS CHARADE’ - Actor Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson on ending COVID-19 protocols. Continue reading …

CHINA’S ‘DEFENSE ATTORNEYS’ ON COVID - Sarah Huckabee Sanders torches Karine Jean-Pierre, liberal media. Continue reading …

‘HE SHOULD BE ASHAMED’ - Sunny Hostin angrily denounces Bill Maher's criticism of wokeness. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - All governments hate religious people. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in grisly case that riveted America. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - If Biden's team cared about preserving democracy, they wouldn't be pulling this. Continue reading …

PTSD FUNDRAISER - New York firefighter and 9/11 first responder to hike Appalachian Trail to raise money, awareness for PTSD. Continue reading …

THE LAST FRONTIER - Midshipmen warn left-wing politics infiltrating Merchant Marine Academy.' Continue reading …

ROYAL ABODE - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage eviction: Everything to know about royal home. Continue reading …

WATCH: CLEAN-UP ON AISLE FOUR: See this horse wander around a supermarket in Cardiff, Wales. See video …

WATCH: Murdaugh judge removes juror from double-murder trial. See video …

WATCH: 'Tragic': Biden torched for response to grieving mother. See video …

"Now, if the Biden team cared about preserving democracy, the system, they wouldn't be pulling this nonsense. And they're also spitting on our democratic system when they repeatedly fail to hold the FBI accountable. When the public sees how the DOJ targets conservatives and then lets liberals skate, well, faith in our rule of law shattered. "

- LAURA INGRAHAM

