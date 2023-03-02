SEAN HANNITY: Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in grisly case that riveted America

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the verdict in the weeks-long Alex Murdaugh murder trial finding the disgraced former South Carolina lawyer guilty of the murder of his wife and son.

SEAN HANNITY: A grisly case that has riveted the entire country and horrified Americans everywhere. And that is Alex Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, including two counts of murder with a weapon… Let me give you some background for those of you who work for a living and were not able to follow this during the day, this became a fascinating case and a lot of twists and turns and a lot of people speculating he might get off. The jury came back in less than 3 hours.

Now, Alex Murdaugh is the prominent South Carolina attorney, big time Democratic donor, is now facing life in prison for murdering his wife, Maggie and his 22-year-old son. It took the jury 3 hours to deliver this verdict, but this twisted and very gruesome and horrible double homicide, it will haunt people in this country, especially in South Carolina in the lowcountry for decades to come. Now, until recently, the murderers were a prominent family in Hampton County. They ran what was the biggest law firm. They had deep, deep ties to the local judicial system, from judges to prosecutors to police. The Murdaughs were among the most wealthy and well-connected families in the region. But at times they seemed to believe they themselves were above the law. Alex Murdaugh had a very expensive drug habit. Over the past several years. Murdaugh was burning through millions of dollars on pills and God knows what else. In order to pay for all of this lifestyle and his drug use. Well, he robbed clients. He robbed friends. He embezzled money from his own law firm and committed insurance fraud on a massive scale. Alex also faced mounting legal bills related to his son's boating accident. And it looks like maybe they tried to cover up. We'll tell you about that. In 2019, Paul Murdaugh drunkenly drove the family boat into a bridge. It killed a young girl, a passenger on board. Alex Murdaugh was facing financial and legal ruin.

Apparently, this all came to a head on the evening of June 7, 2021, when Alex shot his wife 4 to 5 times with a rifle and then shot his own son twice with a shotgun at the family's hunting compound. His son's head was all but missing from the blast. Now, that night, Alex Murdock called 911. He told the police that he happened upon the dead bodies and had no idea who killed his wife and son. A few months later, in September of 2021, Alex Murdaugh attempted to stage his own murder, paying his drug dealer to shoot him in the head in what was what a possible botched attempt to commit insurance fraud. Now, following that incident, Murdaugh was finally charged with killing his wife and his son. Now, it was interesting. They didn't have the cell phone records in the beginning, but cell phone records and high velocity blood spatter on Murdaughs' clothes placed him at the scene of the crime. He was on tape telling the police he wasn't there in a cold kennel. I'll get into more detail in a minute. But that did not stop Murdaugh from taking the stand and to offer a very dramatic defense. The jury, they didn't buy it. And now Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life behind bars.