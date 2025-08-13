Students at elite high tuition schools face high crime as 2025 data reveals risky zip codes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As students head back to campus this fall, safety is once again top of mind for parents and new and returning students alike.

New data reveals the most dangerous college towns in America for 2025 and, while each has its own challenges, former U.S. Secret Service agent and campus security expert Bobby McDonald says there is that plenty students can do to protect themselves.

"Common sense on the front end will negate a lot of bad things on the back end," McDonald told Fox News Digital. "Safety needs to become muscle memory, like buckling a seat belt."

Compiled by Wasatch Defense Lawyers, the 2025 "Most Dangerous College Towns" rankings are based on a two-year analysis (May 2023–May 2025) of crime data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system and local police departments.

The study examined 26 U.S. college towns, normalizing rates of violent crime, property crime, drug offenses and weapons violations per 10,000 residents to allow fair comparisons across different-sized communities.

FORMER CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF SAYS CRIME BY ‘GANGS OF YOUTH’ IN DC HAS SPIKED, ESCAPED ‘CERTAIN NEIGHBORHOODS’

1. Gainesville, Florida — University of Florida

Gainesville leads the nation in reported crimes per capita, with 179 incidents per 10,000 residents between May 2023 and May 2025.

While the University of Florida campus itself is well-patrolled, surrounding areas see higher rates of property crime, burglary and theft. The city’s vibrant nightlife and large student population create opportunities for both petty and serious offenses.

When it comes to nightlife, McDonald said you "don't ever want to leave anybody at the bar."

"Nothing good happens at that point with respect to that individual that you’re leaving behind. So your friend may be upset with you for a couple of hours. But the fact of the matter is, you took charge of a situation, got them in a car, got them on the bus, got on the railroad, got in the subway, whatever it is, and got them home safe."

US CRIME DROPPED WIDELY IN 2024, FBI SAYS — WITH SOME NOTABLE CAVEATS

2. Tuscaloosa, Alabama — University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, home to the University of Alabama, ranks second with 149 crimes per 10,000 residents. Much of the risk is tied to areas with heavy nightlife activity, where alcohol-related incidents and thefts are more common.

The city’s mix of student renters and visiting sports fans can also create conditions for opportunistic crime.

3. Tempe, Arizona — Arizona State University

Tempe’s ranking is driven by its size, dense student population and active party scene. The city recorded 136 crimes per 10,000 residents, with property crimes such as burglary and vehicle theft among the most reported.

Its proximity to Phoenix, Arizona also adds to its crime ranking.

"We’ve got to think about the little things. Lock the door, lock the door to your car. A lot of times, kids will leave their wallet or their keys in their car and the door open. That’s not really someone stealing your car, that’s an invitation for someone to take your car, so we don’t want people to have to live in a prison, but again, just a little bit of common sense on the front end will negate a lot of bad things on the back end."

4. New Haven, Connecticut — Yale University

New Haven lands at number four with 126 crimes per 10,000 residents. While Yale University invests heavily in campus security, nearby neighborhoods see higher levels of violent crime, including robbery and assault.

MAYOR OF NATION'S 'BEST-RUN' CITY CREDITS FOCUS ON RESPONSIBLE BUDGETING, PUBLIC SAFETY

Like many, if not most, universities, Yale has invested in campus security. McDonald encouraged new and returning students to take advantage of free resources provided for students.

"It’s very incumbent upon those police agencies to have a dialogue that’s always going on with students that they are approachable. That they’re reachable when the call comes in, that they have a quick response time to show that they are interested not only in the students that are living in the dorm, but the students that are living in a private house two blocks off of campus," he said.

"Those students are still our customers and we wanna make sure that they’ve very well taken care of."

5. Ithaca, New York — Cornell University / Ithaca College

Ithaca’s charming small-town image contrasts with its property crime rate, placing it fifth on the list at 120 crimes per 10,000 residents. Burglaries and thefts from unlocked residences and vehicles are common. While violent crime is relatively low, opportunistic crime can spike during academic breaks when many students leave town.

6. Logan, Utah — Utah State University

At 112 crimes per 10,000 residents, most incidents involve property offenses and vehicle break-ins. The per-capita rate is magnified by Logan’s smaller population size of 57,000.

BUSINESS OWNERS BLAST ‘WEAKENED LEADERSHIP’ AS BLUE CITY RANKS AMONG MOST DANGEROUS IN US

7. Iowa City, Iowa — University of Iowa

With 109 crimes per 10,000 residents, Iowa City faces challenges related to alcohol use, theft and occasional violent offenses. The university’s lively downtown district is a hot spot for both student activity and petty crime.

McDonald encourages students to build safety habits before going out.

"The time to figure out what to do when something goes wrong is not when it’s happening. It’s to have a little bit of a plan beforehand," he said.

8. Cedar City, Utah — Southern Utah University

Cedar City’s crime rate of 91 per 10,000 residents places it eighth on the list, with most incidents concentrated in low-traffic residential areas.

While violent crime is relatively rare, property crimes like burglary and theft occur more often than many realize.

9. East Lansing, Michigan — Michigan State University

East Lansing reports 90 crimes per 10,000 residents, with incidents clustered near busy student corridors and nightlife hubs. McDonald provided practical tips for students to have common sense.

"We want students to make good decisions. And we also want them to have common sense. They want, we want, to travel in pairs," he said. "Don’t be showing a lot of money. Don’t leave somebody behind at the bar."

Both theft and alcohol-related disturbances are common, especially on weekends with the school's sports fans.

"If you see people hanging around the campus that don’t fit the bill, certainly not profiling somebody, but most people around the campuses are 18-22. Now, is that to say we don’t have any students that are 40? No, we don’t have many students that are living in the dorms though," McDonald said. "So if you see people hanging who don’t look like they should be there, then report them to the campus police or security, let them deal with it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

10. Bloomington, Indiana — Indiana University

Bloomington, Indiana, rounds out the top 10 with 85 crimes per 10,000 residents. From 2023 to 2024, the Bloomington Police Department reported a 24% drop in violent crime.