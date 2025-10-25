Multiple people shot at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania in Chester County: DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were shot Saturday night after a gunman opened fire at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital there were "multiple victims," but did not confirm the number of injuries or fatalities.

Oxford Borough Police Department officials told FOX 29 Philadelphia at least four people were shot and taken to a local hospital.

"Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating," the DA's office wrote in a statement. "Please avoid the area at this time."

Oxford Borough police said no suspects are in custody, and there was not an active shooting at the time, according to the outlet.

Lincoln University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

The school celebrated its homecoming this weekend, with the main football game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln University is located about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia and about 25 miles west of Wilmington, Deleware.

The City of Chester, Chester County, Chester County Police Department, Chester County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln University did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates