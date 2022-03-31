Chris Rock returns, some not entertained; Dem strategists urge new midterm strategy for Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

ROCK RETURNS, SOME NOT HAPPY – Comedian Chris Rock kicked off his show Wednesday, his first standup show since Will Smith slapped his face at the Oscars, telling the boisterous audience, "Let me do a show y’all! Y’all got me all misty …." But not all fans were happy when the show ended, with some asking for their money back. Continue reading …

CHILDREN IN DANGER - Nearly double the number of children have been shot on New York City streets in 2022 compared to the same time last year. Continue reading …

COMPETITION LAW- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Fox News that the "Save Women’s Sports Act" would stop female athletes from competing against biological males. Continue reading …

WALMART WORKER FOUND DEAD - Naomi Irion, 18, who police say was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada earlier this month, was found deceased. Continue reading …

TRAGEDY AVOIDABLE? - An amusement park ride safety expert says the teen who died after falling off the Orlando FreeFall did not have his harness placed in the correct position. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BIDEN MUST RIGHT SHIP – Democratic strategists are urging President Biden to sell his agenda in areas of the country with the most important races. Continue reading …

'EXCUSE ME' - A top Democrat had a rather surprising message for homeless people when too many of them showed up for her event. Continue reading …



JESSE WATTERS - Jesse Watters slammed the media for covering up the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, adding that the laptop shows that Hunter used "Joe Biden as a cash register for the family." Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Not only did Joe know about his son's business partners, he actually met with them. … But it gets worse. Continue reading …

DUCEY TAKES ACTION - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a pair of bills, one that prevents transgender girls from participating in female school sports and another that prohibits gender reassignment surgery for minors in the state. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

TWISTED PRIORITIES - Liberal media outlets seem more worried about Biden’s poll numbers and the president not getting credit for his administration than they are about inflation, jobs and economy. Continue reading …



WAPO REVERSAL - The Washington Post, which called the Hunter Biden laptop email story "fake," confirmed that emails tying Biden to CEFC China Energy are real. Continue reading …

MITCHELL’S TAKE - MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continued to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal despite reports to the contrary as she condemned former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging Vladimir Putin to look for "answers" regarding Biden's business dealings overseas, particularly in Russia. Continue reading …

‘BLOODBATH’ - Tara Setmayer, a guest co-host on "The View," made a grim prediction about Democrats' chances in midterms, arguing they’re in for "bloodbath." Continue reading …

BIDEN’S FAILINGS - Fox News’ Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during the campaign. Continue reading …

OPINION

J. SETH HUSTON - The NCAA chose transgender inclusion rather than integrity and fairness in the Lia Thomas debacle. Continue reading …



MATT SCHLAPP - Big Tech keeps trying to silence conservatives and it won't stop until we stop them. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – "Don’t Say Gay Bill" doesn't ban the word gay, nor does it ban casual discussions of topics relating to sexual orientation or gender as Hollywood and the media say. Continue reading …

LARRY SANGER -The co-founder of Wikipedia blamed the website's current leadership for allowing biased and partial actors to ruin the user-edited database. Continue reading …

STEVE FORBES -The blunt truth is that the Fed doesn’t know how to fight inflation. We’re in for a bout of economic malpractice. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MEAT PRICE HIKE – Meat and poultry prices are expected to climb in the U.S. this year, but pricier cuts like steak should level out, according to a new analysis. Continue reading …



TIGER IS BACK? - Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told Fox News Digital that Tiger Woods’ injury history is "definitely eye-opening" but each injury and recovery process is different. Continue reading …

NO ANIMOSITY - Jim Meskimen, an actor on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," said Chris Rock and Will Smith worked well together on the show and there was no animosity. Continue reading …

KNOW WHO YOU DEAL WITH - Lesya Jurgovsky was born in Ukraine and has been raising money and collecting supplies, but recently had her identity stolen. Continue reading …

TAX OVERHAUL - President Biden renewed his push to overhaul nation's tax code with a proposal to dramatically raise rates on corporations, ultra-wealthy Americans. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We're witnessing today one of the biggest containment operations in American history, a censorship campaign to cover up for one of the most corrupt first families in American history and to sway an election."- JESSE WATTERS





