‘View’ host predicts ‘bloodbath’ for Democrats in midterm elections

Guest co-host on ABC's "The View" Tara Setmayer made a grim prediction Wednesday on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming midterm elections, arguing it was in for a "bloodbath" if it doesn't "turn things around."

During a segment focusing on a New York Magazine interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in which the left-wing "Squad" member blasted moderate Democrats and also predicted "trouble" for the Party in the midterms if it didn't fulfill a progressive wishlist, Setmayer warned Democrats not to pull further to the left considering the U.S. is a "moderate" country and "not left of center."

"This is the absolute wrong lesson that Democrats have learned from what happened in the last year," Setmayer said in response to Ocasio-Cortez's argument. "The country is not left of center. We are a moderate country. Independents dominate the electorate, and it’s swing districts that make a difference."

Setmayer noted that Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and, based on historical trends, they could expect to lose seats this year.

"It looks like it’s going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats if they don’t turn things around," Setmayer said. "Now, the way to do that is not to go pull further to the left and get into these squabbles that give Republicans the ammunition they need for the culture wars."

She went on to criticize Ocasio-Cortez, noting she was in a safe Democratic district and had the luxury of pushing for more progressive policies, unlike other Democrats in swing districts.

She also noted that safe seats like Ocasio-Cortez's were not ones that determined which party ultimately controlled the House of Representatives.

Co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed with Setmayer, claiming voters actually support many of the policies being pushed by far-left progressives like Ocasio-Cortez.

Setmayer argued that support for items like Medicare For All and government funding for child care lessened when voters realized who actually has to pay for those initiatives; i.e., the taxpayer.

When co-host Joy Behar suggested raising taxes on billionaires to pay for them, Setmayer pointed out that wouldn't cover the cost.

Behar then cited a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showing former President Trump leading President Biden in a 2024 head-to-head matchup and argued that Ocasio-Cortez was right that Democrats have a messaging problem.

"She also wants President Biden to rule by executive order, which is not how our system works," Setmayer retorted.

"He has to. You can’t build consensus with crazy people!" Hostin said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment by stating that Biden is "not a king" and the American people will decide the elections and not "the newspapers."