Nevada
Naomi Irion, 18, found deceased in Nevada after being kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

Irion was abducted in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old woman who police say was kidnaped from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada earlier this month, was found deceased this week in Churchill County, Nevada. 

Investigators from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Irion's disappearance on Tuesday that led them to a potential grave site. 

"The body of an adult Caucasian female was recovered from that grave site, the body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and to confirm identification," the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening. "On March 30, 2022, the remains were confirmed as those of Naomi Irion, the family has been notified."

