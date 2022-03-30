Wikipedia co-founder says left's 'relentless' takeover of mass media ruined the website he helped build

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-founder of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, who left the organization more than a decade ago, faulted the website's current leadership for allowing biased and partial actors to ruin the user-edited database he worked to build.

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," Larry Sanger spoke out about the evolution of Wikipedia, echoing critics who say that the database has largely become a collection of left-wing advocacy essays.

For the first five years of Wikipedia's existence, there was a robust commitment to neutrality, Sanger told Carlson.

"We promulgated a policy, the neutrality policy. And it was very clear in the beginning. And I think I really hammered it a lot. In the two years that I was with the organization, I really drove that neutrality policy. And I articulated a defense."

But when Sanger departed the organization, his "influence was forgotten," he said, "and it just gradually became watered down."

"There isn't an open system anymore," he said, "and therefore, the kinds of people that are allowed to have any influence on Wikipedia have been narrowed down greatly to essentially people who agree with the establishment left."

The online encyclopedia, which claims "anyone can edit," is the 13th most popular website in the world, according to Alexa's web rankings, but Wikipedia pages related to socialism and communism contain stark examples of the website's increasing bias, critics say.

"The left, frankly, is relentless when it comes to stating their point of view and using the organs of mass media-- and Wikipedia is part of their mass media I think-- to shape the world," Sanger explained. "And so it became another one of the institutions that they had to capture."

