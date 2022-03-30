Big Tech keeps trying to silence conservatives and it won't stop until we stop them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the eyes of the world focus on the suffering of Ukraine and the threat of war between nuclear powers, Big Tech oligarchs have quietly been scrubbing their platforms of content they consider to be "misinformation." While Russian President Vladimir Putin tramples on the rights of free Ukrainians and cracks down on dissent within Russia, Silicon Valley elites are using the same playbook to stifle the free exchange of thoughts and ideas here in the United States.

Ironic, isn’t it?

Last week, the American Conservative Union, where I serve as chairman and which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), discovered that YouTube had once again banned President Donald Trump’s 2022 CPAC speech from its platform.

The liberal cowards who run America’s Big Tech companies and serve as online hall monitors on behalf of the globalist establishment have silenced President Trump in the past. He repeatedly exposed the dangers their Marxist ideology poses to the country, and his ability to speak directly to the people threatened their planned socialist takeover of America.

What makes this latest affront to freedom of speech so heinous is that YouTube not only removed a video from President Trump—which is in and of itself a craven move by Big Tech censors scared of political debate—but an entire slate of speakers and panels. Almost half of CPAC’s main stage presentations were wiped from YouTube. The entirety of speeches given on Saturday, Feb. 26th have vanished.

The cowardice of attempting to silence an entire conference is pathetic, but their justification for doing so is insidiously lazy.

When YouTube Policy Communications Manager Ivy Choi, was asked to comment on this by the Washington Examiner, she stated that, "We removed content from the CPAC channel for violating our election integrity policy."

What a load of bull.

The questions surrounding the way the 2020 election was conducted will not go away, despite the best hopes and wishes of Big Tech executives.

Our organization has challenged, and will continue to challenge, any and all attempts to undermine election security.

We continue to believe that common sense voter ID laws and that every legal voter voting once, in person if able, is imperative to restoring trust in our elections.

President Trump correctly and rightfully detailed how Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dumped nearly half a billion of his Zuckerbucks into left-wing political groups to "fortify" nationwide mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting ahead of the 2020 election. All of it clearly ripe for fraud and abuse, as has been noted by the bipartisan Carter-Baker report.

However, most of the content from CPAC 2022 that was cancelled by YouTube had nothing to do with election security or the crazy notion that one citizen should cast one secure vote.

To censor the diverse variety of speakers and topics featured at CPAC this year under the broad brush of "election integrity" is a malicious lie from YouTube and a bold move to bend its user policies to target one specific political group.

How do discussions about the sanctity of life violate YouTube’s "election integrity" policies? Do radical ideas like supporting the Constitution or reducing incarceration rates have anything to do with election security? Does calling out Putin’s thuggery violate YouTube’s terms and conditions? What about conversations about the troubling rise of anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party?

Big Tech’s leftist intellectual lightweights headquartered in Silicon Valley no longer bother with debate—the free exchange of ideas and information is a problem when you’re attempting to brainwash the masses.

This is the truth behind YouTube’s lies. It’s either that or they genuinely believe that famed former football coach Lou Holtz speaking at CPAC on America and sportsmanship amounts to questions about the 2020 election.

The cowards who monitor the servers of modern America’s public squares have taken it upon themselves to decide who can and cannot speak.

Perhaps when YouTube says these conversations violate "election integrity" they really mean that they threaten Democrats’ hold over our federal government.

If "election integrity" means Democrats winning elections, CPAC certainly violates that policy—that’s our whole guiding mission.

What YouTube has done this time has prompted CPAC to reconsider its longtime laissez-faire approach to private businesses.

It has become painfully clear that a handful of Big Tech companies now control most of America’s political discourse and have abandoned their position as mere platforms.

The cowards who monitor the servers of modern America’s public squares have taken it upon themselves to decide who can and cannot speak. In doing so, they act as editorial publishers, not platforms for free speech.

If companies like YouTube and Twitter want the protections Section 230 provides for platforms versus publishers, they cannot act as both simultaneously.

CPAC will ensure that a handful of liberal billionaires cannot silence the voices within our movement. We will appropriately use our voice, our influence, and our resources to ensure that anti-American, anti-free speech oligarchs like Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Parag Agrawal are held accountable for their censorship.

In state capitols across the country, and in the new Republican majority on the Hill in November, we will work with legislators to ensure that one or two companies will not define our nation’s political discourse.

YouTube’s bold-faced lie about "election integrity policies" and their draconian move to silence conservative voices has crossed a line. Members of Congress I have spoken to about this agree.

We conservatives are no longer content to let these oligarchs trample on and laugh at our constitutional rights. Be it through regulatory, legislative, or legal avenues, nothing is off the table.

We rightfully call out injustice when despots like Putin silence dissenting viewpoints within his own country. Why is it any different when Silicon Valley elites do the same here at home?

First, Big Tech leaders tried to silence President Trump. Now, they’re trying to silence CPAC. Next, they’re going to come after you.

They won’t stop until we stop them.

