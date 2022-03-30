Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

NCAA swimming chooses inclusion over integrity, fairness

Does the NCAA think it is treating biological women student-athletes with dignity and respect?

J. Seth Huston
By J. Seth Huston | Fox News
close
NCAA ‘erasing women from sports’ by allowing transgender competitors: Former USA Swimming official Video

NCAA ‘erasing women from sports’ by allowing transgender competitors: Former USA Swimming official

Former USA Swimming official Cynthia Millen calls for rules to change to ensure fairness in women’s sports amid transgender athlete controversy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

I have been the head swimming coach for women at the same institution for 20 years and have professionally coached all of my adult life for over 35 years. I have personally seen the benefits as a coach and father of Division I women student-athletes.   

The opportunities presented to these women through Title IX to attend a respected university, earn scholarships, learn how to work as a team, find out what they are really made of when adversity strikes, and to benefit from the accolades bestowed upon their success and participation creates leaders and is life changing.  

  • Image 1 of 4

    ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 17:  University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas swims in the 500 Freestyle finals during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia.  (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) ( )

  • Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas transgender swimmer NCAA champion
    Image 2 of 4

    Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

  • NCAA SWIMMING Lia Thomas
    Image 3 of 4

    Texas swimmers Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer embrace as 500 Freestyle winner Lia Thomas walks past during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia.   (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Lia Thomas/Will Cain commentary
    Image 4 of 4

    Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

This year the NCAA and the Ivy League made a calculated decision to prioritize the inclusion of a trans woman, Lia Thomas, over all other biological women athletes. The NCAA failed to act when they saw this coming and later deferred to USA Swimming and specific sport governing bodies to create policy. The Ivy League silenced dissent among student-athletes and circled the wagons to protect one student-athlete at the expense of many student-athletes. Overwhelming public response has not been favorable to these decisions. 

WHO WILL STAND UP FOR ME AND OTHER WOMEN BEING BEATEN BY BIOLOGICAL MALES LIKE LIA THOMAS?

At this time, NCAA President Mark Emmert, appears to be doubling down support for the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete, and adds, "while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete." Is that as rules as currently written that allowed for Lia’s eligibility or is that adopting various sports governing bodies rules for defining inclusion, fairness and integrity? Emmert goes on to say, "the NCAA Board of Governors expects all student-athletes to be treated with dignity and respect." 

Former Olympian: NCAA could have avoided controversy by adopting 'stricter policies' Video

My question to the NCAA Board of Governors is, "Do you think the NCAA is treating biological women student-athletes with dignity and respect"?   

I was at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, March 16-19, along with nearly 400 athletes and several thousand swim fans and family and media, the overwhelming majority of whom were very respectful to each other and to Lia Thomas. Literally every comment I heard from coaches, fans and athletes at the championships started with, "I support Lia being who she wants to be," and then follows, "but, competing against biological women is just not fair."  

The question is, how does sports include transgender athletes, but also not diminish biological women’s opportunities? 

Before and after the NCAA Championships a number of student-athletes, Erica Sullivan, Brooke Forde, Reka Gyorgy, Riley Gaines, all stated they support Lia as a person. All were affected negatively in the standings and final places, which otherwise would not have happened had the NCAA truly been assuring fairness and integrity in these championships.  

The frustration, disappointment and loss of opportunity for student-athletes in attendance was clearly visible and the impression many coaches and spectators had of the NCAA was, "Quit complaining, this is the way it is." 

WATCH NOW: Swimming parents speak out, call on NCAA to review rules regarding transgender athletes and women's sports Video

Exercising the legal rights of the transgender community in the workplace, the classroom and socially is acceptable, fair and creates equal opportunity as Title IX intended for all. It is the way in which a respectful and free society should be created, providing everyone equal opportunities to learn, grow and thrive and be free of discrimination.   

Our educational institutions have led the way in providing this environment, but the NCAA has gone too far. When transgender inclusion into women’s sport takes opportunities away from the very individuals Title IX exists to ensure safe and fair opportunity, then the boundaries of transgender inclusion need to be revisited. The question is, how does sports include transgender athletes, but also not diminish biological women’s opportunities? 

Stance against trans swimmer 'not about hate': NCAA All-American swimmer Video

The NCAA, International Olympic Committee and many governing bodies have yielded the integrity of sport to progressive activists’ demands on inclusion. Rules that govern sports have become clouded and leave too much room for abuse and disruption of the fairness and safety of competition. Sports by their very nature depend on strict guidelines of rules and policies to ensure that competitions and competitors all have a fair and equitable opportunity to participate and win. 

  • Image 1 of 4

    Lia Thomas looks on after winning the Women's 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming &amp;amp; Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Lia Thomas looks on from the podium after finishing fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming &amp;amp; Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 4

    University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals as second place finisher Emma Weyant and third place finisher Erica Sullivan watch during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia.  (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Lia Thomas/Will Cain commentary
    Image 4 of 4

    Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Denying, dismissing or minimizing the physiological benefits from androgynous growth during male puberty and then saying those differences can be mitigated medically in a time span as short as one calendar year is simply placing the agenda of inclusion over current scientific research and the integrity of sport. In effect, current rules say biological women don’t matter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The people of the United States are a very tolerant and forgiving people. Our democratic republic, originally founded on the limited role of government, allows for the freedom of choice on which liberalism is founded. Over time the United States has corrected course, righted wrongs and stood up for the oppressed.  Inclusion, opportunity and the pursuit of happiness are in our nation’s DNA. 

Comments I heard at the NCAA Championships reflect this cultural phenomenon of celebrating an individual’s freedom of choice. But the freedom of choice that we enjoy should not come at the expense of others. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seth Huston has been the head coach of women’s swimming at Rice University since 2002. Prior to coaching at Rice, Coach Huston led Truman State University women’s swimming to the school’s first NCAA Division II Titles in 2001 and 2002 and recently was named one of College Swimming’s All Time Top 100 Coaches.