New York
Published

Buffalo shooting suspect allegedly made threat against school in 2021, underwent mental health evaluation

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 3 others during Saturday's shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York

Stephanie Pagones
Kathy Hochul implores social media companies to better monitor content after Buffalo shooting Video

Kathy Hochul implores social media companies to better monitor content after Buffalo shooting

The Democratic governor of New York said social media companies should "be able to identify the second that this hate speech appears."

Accused Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron was hospitalized and underwent a mental health evaluation for making a "generalized threat" directed at a high school in his New York hometown, according to police officials and report. 

Gendron, an 18-year-old from Conklin, New York, was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation for one-and-a-half days in June 2021, after he made the threat against a high school in his hometown, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and a report from The Associated Press. 

BUFFALO SHOOTING: 10 DEAD IN MASS NY KILLING STREAMED ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TWITCH: LIVE UPDATES

The Associated Press reported that New York State troopers responded to a Conklin high school, in Gendron's hometown, on June 8, 2021, after Gendron, then 17, allegedly "made threatening statements," according to the report. 

Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail.

Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

A spokesperson for the New York State Police said troopers responded to Susquehanna High School in Conklin, N.Y., "to investigate a report that a 17-year-old student had made a threatening statement." The spokesperson did not identify the subject by name. 

"The state police responded," Gramaglia said during Sunday’s press conference. "They investigated. They interviewed the subject, and they felt it was appropriate at that time to have that individual brought in for a mental health evaluation. State police did their job to the fullest that they could at that time."

    A person walks past the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot  at the Tops Friendly Market.  Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

    Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

    A body lies covered in the parking lot of a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire.  (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

    BUFFALO, NY - MAY 14: Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.  (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

    BUFFALO, NY - MAY 14: People watch the crime scene of an active shooter across the street from the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.  (Photo by Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    The alleged gunman has been identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, according to the Associated Press.  (Reuters)

    Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Gramaglia later added: "He was evaluated, and then he was released. As far as when we say 'On the radar,' there was nothing picked up on the state police intelligence, nothing that was picked up on the FBI intelligence. Nobody called in. Nobody called any complaints."

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING: GOV. HOCHUL CALLS ON GOD FOR STRENGTH TO 'SILENCE VOICES OF HATRED AND RACISM'

Law enforcement officials have said 18-year-old Gendron traveled to Buffalo on Friday and opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding at least three others. 

Eleven of the victims were Black individuals, while the remaining two victims were White, authorities have said. 

Payton S. Gendron is seen in a booking photo from May 15, 2022

Payton S. Gendron is seen in a booking photo from May 15, 2022 (Erie County District Attorney)

On Saturday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland called the attack "a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism."

BUFFALO SHOOTER LIKELY PLANNED ATTACK MONTHS AHEAD OF TIME, AUTHORITIES SAY

Gendron, who is White, pulled up to the Tops grocery store around 2:30 p.m. and immediately began firing off shots – wounding four people in front of the market before making his way inside, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Three of the four victims died. 

Once inside, he exchanged fire with store security guard Aaron Salter, who was a retired police officer, officials have said. Salter fired several rounds at Gendron before the suspect fatally shot him, Gramaglia said.

Buffalo supermarket shooting was 'pure evil': Sheriff Video

Gendron then allegedly made his way around the store shooting several other victims. When confronted by police, Gendron placed the rifle to his neck before dropping the weapon and surrendering, the police chief said. 

NEW YORK POLICE SAY THAT 13 PEOPLE SHOT, 10 DEAD, DURING 'MASS SHOOTING' AT BUFFALO GROCERY STORE

Officials have said the suspect live-streamed a portion of the shooting on social media platform Twitch. A Twitch spokesperson said the stream was suspended within two minutes. Gendron also allegedly detailed his plans in an extensive manifesto. 

N.Y. supermarket shooter was motivated by 'pure evil': Buffalo city council president Video

So far, investigators have found that Gendron was in possession of "three weapons. There were two in the car and one in his possession," Gramaglia said. 

"One was a rifle, one was a shotgun … He had an AR-15" inside the store with him, the commissioner added.

Gendron was charged with first-degree murder. He arraigned late Saturday and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Thursday. 

