Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger caught on camera calmly shopping at stores hours after Idaho student murders

Hours of video evidence trace killer's movements despite phone being shut off during crimes

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Bryan Kohberger calmly shops at grocery store after Idaho murders Video

Bryan Kohberger calmly shops at grocery store after Idaho murders

Security video from an Albertson's supermarket shows Idaho student murderer Bryan Kohberger calmly shopping at using a self-checkout register hours after he stabbed four young people to death.

Bryan Kohberger drove for hours after the Idaho student murders before surveillance cameras caught him calmly shopping and using a self-checkout register.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released hours of surveillance videos they would have used as evidence at trial if the 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student hadn't pleaded guilty at the last minute to avoid the potential death penalty.

The clips offer a glimpse at how police were able to trace his movements even though he had his phone shut off at the time of the murders, and how the socially awkward murderer tried to get into a Costco store but was apparently turned away without showing a membership card.

IDAHO POLICE CHIEF REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT BRYAN KOHBERGER STUDENT MURDER INVESTIGATION

Bryan Kohberger adjusts his seat at the Ada County Courthouse, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit over a white T-shirt

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison.  (Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

On Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger crept into a rental house and killed four of the six students inside. They were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger calmly shops at grocery store after Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger calmly shops at grocery store after Idaho murders Video

All but Kernodle are believed to have been asleep at the start of the murders, carried out with a Ka-Bar knife after a masked Kohberger crept into the house around 4 a.m.

The murder weapon was never recovered, but the killer dropped a Ka-Bar knife sheath near Mogen's body. Police found his DNA on it.

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger turned away at Idaho Costco hours after murders

Bryan Kohberger turned away at Idaho Costco hours after murders Video

INSIDE THE HORROR: IDAHO FOUR CRIME SCENE PHOTOS REVEAL BLOODY AFTERMATH OF ATTACK

At a news briefing after Kohberger's sentencing in July — the first police held since his arrest on Dec. 30, 2022 — detectives said they believed they would have found him without the knife sheath by focusing on the suspect vehicle.

WATCH: Kohberger's Elantra spotted near crime scene before the Idaho murders

Kohberger's Elantra spotted near crime scene before the Idaho murders Video

The videos include numerous clips taken by surveillance cameras throughout the route to and from the crime scene, showing what appears to be Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra in various locations before and after the murders.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows Kohberger's Elantra near Idaho crime scene

Surveillance video shows Kohberger's Elantra near Idaho crime scene Video

Kohberger had several minor encounters with police in Moscow and nearby Pullman, Washington, before the slayings, even though he'd only been studying at Washington State University for a few months. The stops, which were recorded on police bodycam video, helped detectives link him to the vehicle.

He also changed his license plate after the murders, switching from a Pennsylvania registration to a local one.

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole, plus another 10 years. As part of the plea deal, he waived his rights to appeal or seek a future sentence reduction.

Bryan Kohberger wearing a green shirt, black pants and black sneakers, carries a shopping bag out of an Albertson's supermarket in Lewiston, ID

This still image taken from surveillance video of an Albertson's supermarket in Clarkston, Washington, shows Bryan Kohberger shopping hours after the Idaho student murders. (Moscow Police Department)

Fox News' Olivia Palombo and Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.
