Patriots 'heartbroken' as deadly shooting occurs at Brown University

The New England Patriots organization said it was "heartbroken" over the shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that left at least two people dead and nine others wounded.

Police said a person of interest was in custody early Sunday following the incident. The person was apprehended at a hotel in Coventry but wasn’t immediately identified. Providence police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said the detained person was in their 30s.

"The New England Patriots are heartbroken by the horrific events at Brown University," the team said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected and their families, and we remain grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who acted swiftly to protect the students, faculty, staff and the community.

"We stand with Brown University and our neighbors in Rhode Island during this difficult time."

The Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Gillette Stadium is located about 25 miles from Brown University.

The Bills were staying in a hotel near the Ivy League school. The staff and the players were safe, The Athletic reported.

Brown University has fielded over 50 NFL players. Bills defensive tackle Michael Hoecht is the lone player from Brown who is still in the league. He’s on the injured reserve.

University officials on Sunday canceled all classes, exams and papers for the rest of the fall semester. The school said students were free to leave to go back home. Those who stayed will have access to services and support, Provost Francis Doyle said in a statement.

"At this time, it is essential that we focus our efforts on providing care and support to the members of our community as we grapple with the sorrow, fear and anxiety that is impacting all of us right now," Doyle added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.