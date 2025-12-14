Person of interest in custody following deadly shooting at Brown University

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police said Sunday that a person of interest is in custody following a deadly shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine.

Police told Fox News that the individual was found at a hotel in Coventry, which is about 17 miles south of Providence.

Providence Chief of Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez Jr. declined to say whether the person was affiliated with Brown University when asked by reporters at a news conference, citing the early stages of the investigation.

He said the next process for the department is coordinating with prosecutors, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said seven individuals remain in stable condition, one in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged.

"We're going to continue to have our thoughts with the families, the individuals that have been impacted by this horrific event," said Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee.

Smiley also confirmed that the shelter in place order for the Providence community has been lifted. Brown University had announced the lifting of a campus shelter in place order earlier Sunday morning.