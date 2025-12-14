Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

Person of interest in custody following deadly shooting at Brown University

A shelter in place order has been lifted for the Providence community

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports the latest on the deadly Brown University shooting.

Police said Sunday that a person of interest is in custody following a deadly shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine.

Police told Fox News that the individual was found at a hotel in Coventry, which is about 17 miles south of Providence. 

Providence Chief of Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez Jr. declined to say whether the person was affiliated with Brown University when asked by reporters at a news conference, citing the early stages of the investigation.

He said the next process for the department is coordinating with prosecutors, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said seven individuals remain in stable condition, one in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged.

Police gather outside an entrance to Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Police gather outside an entrance to Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

"We're going to continue to have our thoughts with the families, the individuals that have been impacted by this horrific event," said Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee.

Smiley also confirmed that the shelter in place order for the Providence community has been lifted. Brown University had announced the lifting of a campus shelter in place order earlier Sunday morning.

