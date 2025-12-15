Person of interest in Brown University shooting released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Providence Police had detained a person of interest in the deadly Brown University shooting, officials noted during a Sunday night news conference that the individual would be released.

"Shortly we will be releasing the person of interest who had been detained earlier today," Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said during the news conference, "Yeah, look, I think it's fair to say that, ah, there is no basis to consider him a person of interest. So that's why he's being released."

The Providence Police noted in a post on X, "Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released. The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Two people were killed and nine were injured in the shooting Saturday at the educational institution.

"As Providence police continue to lead this investigation, they have informed Brown that they are continuing their search efforts, which includes ongoing coordination with multiple agencies," the university stated. "There continues to be a heightened amount of local, state and federal police activity in the area as law enforcement continues to investigate and patrol with increased vigilance. The Department of Public Safety has more than doubled its staffing."

"We continue to make every effort to ensure the safety and security of the campus. We are also advising every member of the Brown community to be vigilant in their own activities on campus," the school added.