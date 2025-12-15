Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

Person of interest in Brown University shooting released

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said 'there is no basis to consider him a person of interest'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Brown University mourns 2 students killed in engineering building shooting; police arrest suspect Video

Brown University mourns 2 students killed in engineering building shooting; police arrest suspect

Brown University is mourning after two students were killed and nine wounded in a campus shooting. Police arrested a suspect, recovered two handguns and say no others are being sought.

While Providence Police had detained a person of interest in the deadly Brown University shooting, officials noted during a Sunday night news conference that the individual would be released.

"Shortly we will be releasing the person of interest who had been detained earlier today," Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said during the news conference, "Yeah, look, I think it's fair to say that, ah, there is no basis to consider him a person of interest. So that's why he's being released." 

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley speaks during a press conference after a shooting on the campus of Brown University that left two dead and at least eight injured on Dec. 13, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Libby O'Neill/Getty Images)

The Providence Police noted in a post on X, "Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released. The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Two people were killed and nine were injured in the shooting Saturday at the educational institution.

Person with "PROVIDENCE POLICE" on the back of their outfit

Police officers remain on the scene on Brown University's campus Dec. 13, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Libby O'Neill/Getty Images)

"As Providence police continue to lead this investigation, they have informed Brown that they are continuing their search efforts, which includes ongoing coordination with multiple agencies," the university stated. "There continues to be a heightened amount of local, state and federal police activity in the area as law enforcement continues to investigate and patrol with increased vigilance. The Department of Public Safety has more than doubled its staffing."

Police officer takes down crime scene tape

A Providence Police officer takes down crime scene tape across the street from Barus & Holley School at Brown University, the day after two people were killed and nine people were injured by a gunman on Dec. 14, 2025. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"We continue to make every effort to ensure the safety and security of the campus. We are also advising every member of the Brown community to be vigilant in their own activities on campus," the school added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
